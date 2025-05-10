Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

With Thailand baking in brutal summer heat, Khao Kheow Open Zoo has found a deliciously clever way to keep its furry and feathered residents chill — frozen treats, bamboo bowls, and a whole lot of enrichment.

The zoo, located in Chon Buri, has launched a refreshing initiative as part of its Animal Enrichment programme, serving up icy snacks to beat the rising temperatures while also keeping animals physically active and mentally stimulated.

“This isn’t just about cooling down,” explained zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi. “These activities not only help the animals cope with the intense heat but also encourage natural behaviours, which are vital for their physical and mental well-being.”

Each animal gets a custom-crafted treat. Spotted hyenas sink their teeth into frozen blood and pork blocks, while gibbons and siamangs nibble on chilled tropical fruits. Sun bears and Asiatic black bears tuck into fruit medleys laced with honey, and great apes like orangutans and chimpanzees forage through nutrient-rich frozen fruit chunks.

Adding an eco-friendly twist this year, the zoo has launched its Green Ice Treat campaign — serving the frosty delights in bamboo containers instead of plastic. Not only do the biodegradable bowls reduce waste, but they double as toys, encouraging the animals to lick, sniff, and explore their treats more naturally.

But the icy offerings are just the beginning. Zookeepers have also ramped up enrichment efforts across the park: hiding food around enclosures to boost animals’ foraging instincts, offering toys made from natural materials, and maintaining habitats designed to mimic the wild, reported The Pattaya News.

“Our aim is to meet international animal welfare standards, ensuring every species thrives under our care,” Narongwit said.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s ongoing commitment to animal well-being and sustainable innovation is earning praise, with visitors and conservationists alike applauding its cool approach to keeping creatures happy and healthy — even in sweltering heat.