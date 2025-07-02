Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A well-known noodle vendor in Saraburi celebrated winning the first prize in the government lottery draw on July 1 by giving away free noodles for two days. Locals gathered to congratulate the lucky winner, Aunt Pao, on her newfound fortune.

Yesterday, July 1, the results of the government lottery draw were announced, revealing the winning first prize number as 949246. Other winning numbers included 680 and 169 for the three-digit front prize, 918 and 261 for the three-digit back prize, and 91 for the two-digit prize.

Among the winners was a noodle vendor from Saraburi province, who was overjoyed to win 6 million baht (US$184,600). In a gesture of happiness, she announced through Facebook that she would distribute free noodles for two days.

One Facebook user posted a picture with the caption, “Congratulations to Aunt Pao’s noodle shop at Phan 11 Road, Pichai, on winning 6 million baht. I eat here regularly.” Another user commented, “First prize in Saraburi! Aunt Pao’s shop is giving away free noodles. Congratulations, Aunt Pao! She said it will be free for the next two days.”

Reporters visited Aunt Pao’s noodle shop, located by the footpath in front of Sukhanthi Alley, Pichai Road, Pak Phriao subdistrict, Mueang district, Saraburi province. A large crowd was seen queuing for the free noodles, with each person receiving one bag, spreading joy among both the giver and the recipients.

Aunt Pao, whose real name is Bunma Puangmala, is 70 years old. She explained that she had prepared noodles to sell as usual, but decided to give them away after discovering she had won the lottery.

She bought 22 lottery tickets, and one of them, number 949246, was the winning ticket. Nearby vendors celebrated her good fortune, and she chose to share her joy by distributing free noodles.

Aunt Pao shared that she selected the winning number from a lottery guidebook. She plans to save the prize money for her old age and donate a portion to charity, reported KhaoSod.

She has already reported her winning ticket to the Mueang Saraburi Police Station. The free noodle giveaway will continue for another day, with no limit on the number of servings.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

