Central Thailand
9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
After a group of 9 prison inmates made a daring escape from a detention facility in Nakhon Pathom, 4 have now been rounded up while a manhunt is on for the remaining 5. The group of men – 6 drug offenders, 2 charged with theft, and 1 charged with physical abuse – broke free from a temporary prison in the early hours of the morning by sawing through the bars of the facility.
The detention centre is in Thung Noi area on property belonging to the army and is operating as a Covid-19 screening area for incoming prisoners, making sure they are free of infection before being matriculated into the prison population in the main jails. The site of the escape is on loan from Military Circle 11 as a temporary prison to hold inmates for 21 days while they undergo Covid-19 testing and quarantine.
After multiple large outbreaks in prisons, Covid-19 has surged in Thai detention facilities with 86,048 total infections, more than all but 4 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. So intake facilities like this one were set up to try to avoid any new inmates bringing in Covid-19 infections from outside. 276 inmates are currently being held in the Thung Noi detention centre.
The new prisoners made their escape from the temporary prison around 2:30 am and the police at Sam Khwai Phuak Police Station in Muang district were alerted via the 191 radio centre shortly after. The inmates used a metal saw blade to cut through the bars in the room where they were being held, then used their clothes as padding to safely scale the prison wall topped with barbed wire. Police recovered the saw blade near the toilet in the room, and some clothing from the barbed wire.
In the morning, 2 of the escaped prisoners had been captured by the police – an 18 year old and a 24 year old. Then in the afternoon, police were able to catch a 28 year old escapee in Nakhon Chaisri district. Local leaders in tambon Bo Phlab in Muang district were able to nab another of the prisoners, a 36 year old drug offender.
The youngest of the 4 captured escapees – the first 2 captured – said the group had spent about 2 weeks planning an escape while waiting for the results of their Covid-19 testing. They had been spooked by some of the older inmates who told them they could expect to spend 5 or 6 years in jail.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Political rows blemish Israel’s Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant
Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral
500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Bangkok4 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
- World4 days ago
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
- Bangkok3 days ago
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Results for 2 travellers infected with Covid-19 in November come out positive for Omicron
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Malaysia and China to collaborate in developing Covid-19 vaccine