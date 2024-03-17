Patong prepares for Songkran Music Festival on the Beach 2024

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Patong is gearing up for the annual Songkran Festival celebrations, with a press conference in place on March 15. The conference was held at Bangla Plaza, Patong Beach, at 5pm, to discuss the upcoming Songkran Music Festival On The Beach 2024, scheduled for April 12 to April 14.

The Phuket Governor, Sophon Suwannarat, led the press conference and was accompanied by a selection of officials from the Patong municipality. These officials included Patong Mayor, Chalermsak Maneesri; member of the Phuket Provincial House of Representatives, District 2, Chalermphong Saengdee; Superintendent of Patong Provincial Police Station, Chalermchai Hirsawat; President of the Patong Beach Entertainment Operators Club, Weera Wit Khruesombat; Chief Executive Officer of The Prism Company Limited, Kan Prachamporn; and President of the Phuket Bike Week Association, Amarin Saranyasakul.

Governor Sophon stressed the collaboration between public and private sector entities in making the Songkran Festival in Patong an event that not only appeals to the local population but also attracts a large number of visitors from across Thailand and the world.

This year will mark the first time a three-day Songkran water splashing event will take place, from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14. The official festival opening ceremony is set for Saturday, April 13, reported The Phuket News.

The festival is packed with a wide variety of exciting activities, most of which will occur at Bangla Plaza. These include extensive water splashing fun, a Thai dance procession and performance, live musical entertainment from groups and renowned DJs, live traditional Thai dance and music performances, and the opportunity to make merit by offering dried food to monks and pouring water to ask for blessings from elders.

In related news, the Thai government recently sent waves of panic through Thai expats with an announcement that this year’s Songkran, the Thai New Year, would be the largest ever, celebrated from April 1 to April 21. The terror stemmed from the misconception that this would mean 21 days of water-throwing, a popular but divisive feature of Songkran, which is also known as the water festival.