Patong prepares for Songkran Music Festival on the Beach 2024

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 10:41, 17 March 2024| Updated: 12:21, 17 March 2024
59 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Patong is gearing up for the annual Songkran Festival celebrations, with a press conference in place on March 15. The conference was held at Bangla Plaza, Patong Beach, at 5pm, to discuss the upcoming Songkran Music Festival On The Beach 2024, scheduled for April 12 to April 14.

The Phuket Governor, Sophon Suwannarat, led the press conference and was accompanied by a selection of officials from the Patong municipality. These officials included Patong Mayor, Chalermsak Maneesri; member of the Phuket Provincial House of Representatives, District 2, Chalermphong Saengdee; Superintendent of Patong Provincial Police Station, Chalermchai Hirsawat; President of the Patong Beach Entertainment Operators Club, Weera Wit Khruesombat; Chief Executive Officer of The Prism Company Limited, Kan Prachamporn; and President of the Phuket Bike Week Association, Amarin Saranyasakul.

Governor Sophon stressed the collaboration between public and private sector entities in making the Songkran Festival in Patong an event that not only appeals to the local population but also attracts a large number of visitors from across Thailand and the world.

This year will mark the first time a three-day Songkran water splashing event will take place, from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14. The official festival opening ceremony is set for Saturday, April 13, reported The Phuket News.

Related news

The festival is packed with a wide variety of exciting activities, most of which will occur at Bangla Plaza. These include extensive water splashing fun, a Thai dance procession and performance, live musical entertainment from groups and renowned DJs, live traditional Thai dance and music performances, and the opportunity to make merit by offering dried food to monks and pouring water to ask for blessings from elders.

In related news, the Thai government recently sent waves of panic through Thai expats with an announcement that this year’s Songkran, the Thai New Year, would be the largest ever, celebrated from April 1 to April 21. The terror stemmed from the misconception that this would mean 21 days of water-throwing, a popular but divisive feature of Songkran, which is also known as the water festival.

Phuket NewsSongkran News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Patong businesses deny service refusal to Thai nationals

Published: 11:50, 14 March 2024

Singaporean motorist lashes out at Thai police officer over fine

Published: 11:43, 14 March 2024

Phuket ramps up tourist security measures ahead of visa-free travel

Published: 11:20, 14 March 2024

Thai police hunt Tajik suspect in Russian man’s murder in Phuket

Published: 10:42, 14 March 2024