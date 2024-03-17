Family calls for accountability after tragic crash takes mother’s life

Picture courtesy of ภรัญวิทย์ อนันต์ดิลกฤทธิ์ Facebook

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a beloved mother when a truck collided with her vehicle on March 11. The bereaved family, heartbroken and seeking solace, calls for the trucking company owner, who is also a secretary to a government minister, to demonstrate responsibility by paying respects to the deceased.

On the day following the accident, March 12, a physician, Pharanwit Anantadilokrit, took to Facebook to express his anguish over the loss of his mother in the incident. He recounted the harrowing moments of the previous day, when his mother’s journey to their coconut farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province was abruptly ended by the fatal crash. The grief-stricken family conducted a ceremony to invite his mother’s spirit home, where he could only touch the bloodstains left behind, imploring her to return home.

Since the incident, the family has not received any form of compensation or settlement from the trucking company involved. The company, owned by a secretary to a minister, has yet to reach out personally, only sending a wreath and having representatives attend the funeral. The family was left to manage the funeral arrangements themselves.

Pharanwit lamented that it seemed as though his mother’s life held no value. He understood that accidents happen, but he yearned for a gesture of responsibility from the culprit. A mere act of respect for the deceased would have meant the world to him. To add to the family’s disappointment, a minister’s advisor, claiming to be a friend, attended the ceremony but left before it was completed, reported Sanook.

Yesterday, March 16, during the last rites for his mother, Pharanwit informed that the family has still not received any communication regarding compensation. They await the company owner’s response and a display of accountability for the events that unfolded.