Bangkok taxi driver returns bag containing US$3,310 and passports

A 51 years old taxi driver from Bangkok found himself in the spotlight after returning a passenger’s forgotten handbag, which contained a considerable sum of US$ 3,310 and two Myanmar passports. The incident took place on March 7, and it was reported to the public by FM91 Trafficpro yesterday.

Songchai Chaiiam has a long-standing reputation for honesty, cultivated over his 30-year career in the taxi industry. He has always made a point to return any items left behind in his vehicle to the FM91 Trafficpro department of the Police Communications Division, located in Chatuchak, Bangkok. However, this recent discovery marked the most valuable item he’s ever returned to a passenger.

Upon finding the handbag, Songchai immediately felt concern for its owner, worrying that the loss of such a significant amount of money could potentially leave them stranded in Thailand. He swiftly handed the handbag over to FM91 Trafficpro to initiate the search for its rightful owner.

“Money is hard to gain. Every taxi driver should be honest if they find left-behind property from any passenger. Furthermore, all passengers should check if they forgot anything before stepping out of the taxi and they should remember the taxi’s information in case anything happened,” Songchai shared his views on the incident.

The owner of the handbag, Khin Aye Kyaing, expressed her immense relief at receiving her lost belongings. Initially, she was fraught with worry as the money was meant to cover medical expenses. Despite her initial panic, she had faith that she would retrieve the money, attributing her optimism to her belief in the inherent kindness and honesty of the Thai people. She expressed her gratitude while receiving the money, as reported by FM91 Trafficpro, reported The Pattaya News.

As of now, there has been no information released regarding whether or not Songchai was offered or accepted any reward for his demonstration of honesty.