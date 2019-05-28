Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Environment
Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO
VIDEO: Bong Marquez
The video of the untreated wastewater bursting on Kalim beach on Sunday afternoon has caused an official report made to Patong police.
A Facebook user “Bong Marquez” posted a video of the black water gurgling up through the sands at Kalim Beach and into the Patong Bay on Sunday. The video has had 230,000 views.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (whom The Thaiger called out when we posted Khun Bong’s video) yesterday inspected the beach where she identified the source of wastewater was from Kalim Bay Residences. She says the water treatment system for the municipality is still working and nothing was broken.
“Today we will report this to police. We have also ordered the hotel to fix their broken wastewater treatment system within one week.”
Kalim beach phuket, thailand
Posted by Bong Marquez on Sunday, May 26, 2019
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Port fire damage exceeds 100 million baht
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Thailand Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon says that losses from the huge fire and chemical spill at Laem Chabang Seaport on Saturday are estimated to be more than 100 million baht, while environmental campaigners are urging authorities to demand compensation from the people responsible for carrying the undisclosed hazardous chemicals.
On Saturday morning toxic chemical cargo onboard the South Korean ship, KMTC Hongkong caught fire causing wide disruption to the port’s shipment transport and traffic. The Director says there was a fallout on other shipments due to the chemical spill besides the large-scale impact on the local people’s health.
Laem Chabang Seaport is located just north of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand eastern seaboard and south east of Bangkok.
“We still cannot put an exact figure on the extent of damage from the fire, as the damage is widespread. So, we would like to invite all business owners and people affected by the fire and chemical leakage to report their damage to the Thailand Port Authority in order to let us calculate the exact amount of damage and allow us to claim compensation from the owners of these toxic chemical shipments.”
Meanwhile, Thailand Port Authority has been urged to set up a special working group with relevant agencies to investigate the full extent of the impact from the chemical contamination on people’s health and the environment.
Greenpeace country director for Thailand Tara Buakamsri suggested that Thai authorities should invite a third party to join the official investigation into the incident to publicly report on every aspect of this environmental disaster.
Tara added that all related agencies should step up their law-enforcement efficiency to ensure better prevention of the smuggling of toxic chemicals and other offences that could harm people’s health and environment from marine transportation in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Officials from Chon Buri Municipality says there is no source of wastewater found after inspections along the canals.
The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.5 million views already. Read more and see the video HERE.
The ‘stop gap’ solution was a real STOP GAP solution as they rammed sandbags into the outlet which had blackwater gushing last weekend and forcing officials to close the beach.
Read more HERE.
Pattaya Message today reports that Nongprue Municipality in Banglamung report they can’t any business operators or factories that are releasing wastewater into local canals. They also presented documentation to the media to confirm that those places have been checked.
Whatever was gushing into the Gulf of Thailand, there was a LOT of it and ruined the beach for holidaymakers for many days.
Environment
Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism.
“The atmosphere at the island’s Ta Waen Beach resembles that of a disaster refugee camp.”
An environmental health expert is calling for the number of visitors to Koh Lan in Chon Buri to be cut to less than 5,000 a day to tackle the overwhelming garbage problem. Ko Lan is 10 kilometres off the coast of Pattaya.
Sonthi Kotchawat, in his Facebook post, also says that tour operators should transport their customers’ garbage back to the mainland.
As well, Sonthi said the island authority should strictly impose a regulation against littering on the beach and a limit should be imposed on the number of restaurants, resorts and accommodations.
“The atmosphere at the island’s Ta Waen Beach resembles that of a disaster refugee camp. Large umbrellas mushroom all over the beach.”
Koh Lan has about 4.7 square kilometres of space and a population of 4,000. The population doubles, however, when combined with the number of unregistered residents, including tourists. There are some 1,500 rooms for tourist accommodation, he said.
“Normally the number of visitors stands at more than 3,000 people per day, while that leaps to 10,000-15,000 people on a holiday day.”
“There are 50,000 tonnes of garbage accumulated on the island pending disposal, sending a foul smell. Each day, 30-50 tonnes of garbage are produced, mostly from shops, restaurants, resorts and home-stays.”
“Pattaya City workers bring up to 35 tonnes of garbage per day from Koh Lan back to the mainland for disposal, hence about 20 tonnes is left piling up there,” he said.
Even with the planned construction of two garbage incinerators (each with a capacity to dispose 25 tonnes a day), the island will still be overwhelmed by trash that will take more than five years to remove, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
