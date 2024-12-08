Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 10:50, 08 December 2024| Updated: 10:50, 08 December 2024
64 2 minutes read
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm
Picture courtesy of Sandy Millar, Unsplash

Patong Municipality is urging motorists to steer clear of Prachanukroh Road and Patong Beach Road, also known as Thaweewong Road, from the Patong Hill Intersection to Soi Bangla this afternoon. These routes will be closed from 4pm to 8pm to accommodate the grand parade that heralds the start of the annual Patong Festival, a key event in Phuket’s calendar.

The Patong Festival, a three-day extravaganza, marks the beginning of the high tourism season. It takes place at Bangla Square, located on Patong Beach at the terminus of Bangla Road, starting at 10am daily. This year’s theme, Memories of a Lifetime, sets the stage for the 38th edition of this vibrant festival.

Advertisements

A highlight of the event is the traditional Grand Parade, scheduled for this evening, featuring a spectacular array of floats from local attractions like Phuket FantaSea, Carnival Magic, Simon Cabaret, and Andamanda Water Park. Additionally, cultural groups and hotel businesses are set to participate, ensuring a diverse and colourful display.

Live entertainment will further enhance the festive atmosphere with concerts by both local and well-known artists. Alongside the musical acts, cultural exhibits and an array of local products will be available for visitors to explore.

Related news

The festival, orchestrated by Patong Municipality, is designed to draw international tourists while celebrating Phuket’s cultural allure and dynamic business sector. Deputy Mayor Lalita Maneesiri highlighted the carnival’s dual role as a tourism draw and a testament to Phuket’s preparedness for the high season.

Deputy Mayor Nasakorn Keesin predicts the event will generate a minimum of US$100 million in tourism revenue over three days. This influx is expected to significantly boost Patong’s already thriving economy, which reportedly accommodates five to seven million visitors annually and produces a daily income of US$500 million.

Traffic warning

Advertisements

To maintain Patong’s image as a secure and visitor-friendly destination, enhanced security measures will be in place, including increased CCTV coverage and 10,000 lifeguards on duty every day. Visitors will find a range of accommodations to suit all budgets, from economical hostels to luxurious resorts, according to Deputy Mayor Nasakorn.

“December is the perfect time to visit Phuket,” stated Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong at a press launch last month. He praised the island’s natural beauty, bustling beaches, and vibrant shopping and dining scene. The carnival will not only entertain but also showcase local products and folk art, further stimulating the local economy.

Looking beyond the festival, Patong is set to host its renowned New Year’s Eve countdown, featuring performances by top-tier local and international artists. This year, the spotlight will be on a performance by renowned DJ 22Bullets on December 30, an addition expected to attract an even larger audience.

With extended nightlife hours, Patong’s business operators anticipate a revenue increase of 20 to 30%, according to Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association, reported The Phuket News.

“Come to Patong. We are ready to welcome you with open arms.”

Image: Patong Municipality

Latest Thailand News
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff Crime News

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

46 seconds ago
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

13 minutes ago
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm Phuket News

Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

24 minutes ago
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns Phuket News

Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

38 minutes ago
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts South Thailand News

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

52 minutes ago
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft Crime News

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

1 hour ago
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail Pattaya News

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

1 hour ago
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

1 hour ago
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns Thailand News

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

2 hours ago
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect Chiang Mai News

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

2 hours ago
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid Crime News

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

2 hours ago
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire Thailand News

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

18 hours ago
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

19 hours ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

20 hours ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

21 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

21 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

22 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

22 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

23 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

24 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

1 day ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

1 day ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video)

Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video)

Published: 13:57, 06 December 2024
Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Published: 09:32, 06 December 2024
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Published: 13:10, 05 December 2024
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Published: 17:10, 04 December 2024