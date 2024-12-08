Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

Picture courtesy of Sandy Millar, Unsplash

Patong Municipality is urging motorists to steer clear of Prachanukroh Road and Patong Beach Road, also known as Thaweewong Road, from the Patong Hill Intersection to Soi Bangla this afternoon. These routes will be closed from 4pm to 8pm to accommodate the grand parade that heralds the start of the annual Patong Festival, a key event in Phuket’s calendar.

The Patong Festival, a three-day extravaganza, marks the beginning of the high tourism season. It takes place at Bangla Square, located on Patong Beach at the terminus of Bangla Road, starting at 10am daily. This year’s theme, Memories of a Lifetime, sets the stage for the 38th edition of this vibrant festival.

A highlight of the event is the traditional Grand Parade, scheduled for this evening, featuring a spectacular array of floats from local attractions like Phuket FantaSea, Carnival Magic, Simon Cabaret, and Andamanda Water Park. Additionally, cultural groups and hotel businesses are set to participate, ensuring a diverse and colourful display.

Live entertainment will further enhance the festive atmosphere with concerts by both local and well-known artists. Alongside the musical acts, cultural exhibits and an array of local products will be available for visitors to explore.

The festival, orchestrated by Patong Municipality, is designed to draw international tourists while celebrating Phuket’s cultural allure and dynamic business sector. Deputy Mayor Lalita Maneesiri highlighted the carnival’s dual role as a tourism draw and a testament to Phuket’s preparedness for the high season.

Deputy Mayor Nasakorn Keesin predicts the event will generate a minimum of US$100 million in tourism revenue over three days. This influx is expected to significantly boost Patong’s already thriving economy, which reportedly accommodates five to seven million visitors annually and produces a daily income of US$500 million.

Traffic warning

To maintain Patong’s image as a secure and visitor-friendly destination, enhanced security measures will be in place, including increased CCTV coverage and 10,000 lifeguards on duty every day. Visitors will find a range of accommodations to suit all budgets, from economical hostels to luxurious resorts, according to Deputy Mayor Nasakorn.

“December is the perfect time to visit Phuket,” stated Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong at a press launch last month. He praised the island’s natural beauty, bustling beaches, and vibrant shopping and dining scene. The carnival will not only entertain but also showcase local products and folk art, further stimulating the local economy.

Looking beyond the festival, Patong is set to host its renowned New Year’s Eve countdown, featuring performances by top-tier local and international artists. This year, the spotlight will be on a performance by renowned DJ 22Bullets on December 30, an addition expected to attract an even larger audience.

With extended nightlife hours, Patong’s business operators anticipate a revenue increase of 20 to 30%, according to Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association, reported The Phuket News.

“Come to Patong. We are ready to welcome you with open arms.”