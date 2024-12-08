Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 10:37, 08 December 2024| Updated: 10:37, 08 December 2024
67 2 minutes read
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns
Picture courtesy of Natnaree Likidwatanasakun

Residents of the Pasak Soi 6 area in Cherng Talay, Phuket, have intensified their opposition to the proposed construction of the Nebu Resort Bangtao, a seven-storey hotel. The development has been met with significant criticism from locals who fear the influx of tourist traffic on roads too narrow for such high volumes, potentially disrupting their tranquil neighbourhood.

Protests erupted at the offices of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), the authority responsible for greenlighting the project. The dissatisfaction among the residents has reached a national level, with Phuket MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul taking the matter to Parliament, highlighting the community’s concerns.

Advertisements

Steve Dixon, a vocal opponent of the project, spearheaded efforts against the construction after the hotel’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was approved. Natthakrit Phonphet, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Phuket confirmed that the project cleared its EIA, transferring the decision to the Cherng Talay OrBorTor despite staunch local resistance.

“The developer was confident that construction of the project would soon begin and receive approval from the OrBorTor,” Dixon stated. However, when Dixon contacted the OrBorTor, they indicated that permission for construction had not yet been granted, though preparations on the site seemed to be advancing.

Related news

The approval process for the Nebu project began during MaAnn Samran’s tenure as Chief of Cherng Talay OrBorTor. Samran was convicted last year on unrelated corruption charges, casting a shadow over past and present projects. Since Manoch Panchalad assumed the position, the Nebu project continues to face scrutiny.

Dixon was informed that the OrBorTor is currently awaiting further extensions or adjustments before granting permission for the hotel. Despite considerable opposition, if no formal objections are filed within 45 days, the project may proceed.

Photo: Natnaree Likidwatanasakun

Advertisements

Nebu Resort

MP Thitikan, in his report to Parliament, underscored the challenges posed by the 89-room resort, citing inadequate infrastructure. “The entrance and exit roads are only 3 to 4 metres wide, making them unsuitable for construction vehicles,” he noted. Additionally, the area is prone to flooding, complicating access further.

“From my field visit, I saw the road is too narrow. If a hotel is built, cars will not be able to pass each other,” Thitikan observed. He also raised concerns about potential disturbances from a planned rooftop bar and the need for an updated EIA, given significant environmental changes since the initial assessment in 2019.

Local Tim Tkachuk urged the OrBorTor to conduct a thorough EIA, genuinely considering local opinions. He criticised the lack of transparency regarding project details and the environmental and traffic implications. Tkachuk expressed unease over the developer’s readiness to take room reservations despite unresolved objections.

“It’s our privacy, and we feel uncomfortable for a building that high… It feels like people will be looking at us from the higher floors,” Tkachuk remarked. He further questioned claims by the MNRE that locals supported the project, noting a lack of evidence to back this assertion.

Another resident, Outsanee Sukkraphan, voiced concerns about potential pollution and traffic congestion resulting from the construction. Discussions with the developer revealed that the project was purportedly compliant with all regulations and approved by the MNRE, despite local objections, reported The Phuket News.

Natthakrit from the MNRE Phuket office reiterated the project’s legality, stating, “We have thoroughly reviewed the project and found it does not violate any regulations. It is located on private land, and the developer has the right to build on their property.” As the debate continues, the fate of the Nebu Resort Bangtao hangs in the balance, with local voices striving to be heard in the decision-making process.

Phuket MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul presents the residents’ plight to Parliament. Photo: Thitikan Thitipruethikul

Latest Thailand News
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff Crime News

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

14 seconds ago
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

12 minutes ago
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm Phuket News

Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

24 minutes ago
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns Phuket News

Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

37 minutes ago
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts South Thailand News

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

51 minutes ago
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft Crime News

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

1 hour ago
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail Pattaya News

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

1 hour ago
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

1 hour ago
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns Thailand News

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

2 hours ago
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect Chiang Mai News

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

2 hours ago
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid Crime News

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

2 hours ago
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire Thailand News

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

18 hours ago
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

19 hours ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

20 hours ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

21 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

21 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

22 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

22 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

23 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

24 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

1 day ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

1 day ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video)

Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video)

Published: 13:57, 06 December 2024
Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Published: 09:32, 06 December 2024
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Published: 13:10, 05 December 2024
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Published: 17:10, 04 December 2024