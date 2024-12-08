Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

Picture courtesy of Natnaree Likidwatanasakun

Residents of the Pasak Soi 6 area in Cherng Talay, Phuket, have intensified their opposition to the proposed construction of the Nebu Resort Bangtao, a seven-storey hotel. The development has been met with significant criticism from locals who fear the influx of tourist traffic on roads too narrow for such high volumes, potentially disrupting their tranquil neighbourhood.

Protests erupted at the offices of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), the authority responsible for greenlighting the project. The dissatisfaction among the residents has reached a national level, with Phuket MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul taking the matter to Parliament, highlighting the community’s concerns.

Steve Dixon, a vocal opponent of the project, spearheaded efforts against the construction after the hotel’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was approved. Natthakrit Phonphet, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Phuket confirmed that the project cleared its EIA, transferring the decision to the Cherng Talay OrBorTor despite staunch local resistance.

“The developer was confident that construction of the project would soon begin and receive approval from the OrBorTor,” Dixon stated. However, when Dixon contacted the OrBorTor, they indicated that permission for construction had not yet been granted, though preparations on the site seemed to be advancing.

The approval process for the Nebu project began during MaAnn Samran’s tenure as Chief of Cherng Talay OrBorTor. Samran was convicted last year on unrelated corruption charges, casting a shadow over past and present projects. Since Manoch Panchalad assumed the position, the Nebu project continues to face scrutiny.

Dixon was informed that the OrBorTor is currently awaiting further extensions or adjustments before granting permission for the hotel. Despite considerable opposition, if no formal objections are filed within 45 days, the project may proceed.

Nebu Resort

MP Thitikan, in his report to Parliament, underscored the challenges posed by the 89-room resort, citing inadequate infrastructure. “The entrance and exit roads are only 3 to 4 metres wide, making them unsuitable for construction vehicles,” he noted. Additionally, the area is prone to flooding, complicating access further.

“From my field visit, I saw the road is too narrow. If a hotel is built, cars will not be able to pass each other,” Thitikan observed. He also raised concerns about potential disturbances from a planned rooftop bar and the need for an updated EIA, given significant environmental changes since the initial assessment in 2019.

Local Tim Tkachuk urged the OrBorTor to conduct a thorough EIA, genuinely considering local opinions. He criticised the lack of transparency regarding project details and the environmental and traffic implications. Tkachuk expressed unease over the developer’s readiness to take room reservations despite unresolved objections.

“It’s our privacy, and we feel uncomfortable for a building that high… It feels like people will be looking at us from the higher floors,” Tkachuk remarked. He further questioned claims by the MNRE that locals supported the project, noting a lack of evidence to back this assertion.

Another resident, Outsanee Sukkraphan, voiced concerns about potential pollution and traffic congestion resulting from the construction. Discussions with the developer revealed that the project was purportedly compliant with all regulations and approved by the MNRE, despite local objections, reported The Phuket News.

Natthakrit from the MNRE Phuket office reiterated the project’s legality, stating, “We have thoroughly reviewed the project and found it does not violate any regulations. It is located on private land, and the developer has the right to build on their property.” As the debate continues, the fate of the Nebu Resort Bangtao hangs in the balance, with local voices striving to be heard in the decision-making process.