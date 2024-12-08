Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A significant drug bust at a Pattaya nightclub led to the arrest of 54 patrons who tested positive for illegal substances. Early this morning, at precisely 4.06am, Chon Buri’s governor initiated a comprehensive raid on Eleven Pub Pattaya, situated on South Pattaya Road.

More than 100 officers, including provincial and district administrative officials as well as local police, participated in this operation. The crackdown was prompted by complaints from locals concerned about drug activities at the venue.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered over 200 individuals inside the club, enjoying music and drinks. The police quickly took control by cutting the music and illuminating the venue.

They conducted identification checks on all attendees and confirmed that no underage individuals were present. However, subsequent urine tests revealed that 54 patrons, comprising of 40 men and 14 women, were using illegal drugs.

In addition to this, officers uncovered suspected narcotics in clear bags discarded behind sofas, under tables, and in trash bins, along with white powdery residue, which was promptly confiscated as evidence.

The raid extended into the VIP area, where a group of young party-goers was found drinking, singing, and allegedly consuming drugs. As the officers approached, some patrons attempted to scatter what appeared to be ketamine powder to avoid detection.

The police seized additional substances, including four ecstasy pills and a significant amount of ketamine-like material from this room.

The 54 individuals testing positive for drugs were taken into custody to undergo further testing, which will confirm the presence of drugs in their systems. If confirmed, they will be directed to rehabilitation under Thai law, reported The Pattaya News.

In addition to the patrons, the nightclub’s manager was detained and faced charges that included operating an unlicensed nightclub, unauthorised alcohol sales, exceeding legal alcohol sale limits, and permitting drug use on the premises. All suspects and evidence have been handed over to the police to proceed with legal action.