Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

Photo of Top TopPublished: 11:02, 08 December 2024| Updated: 11:03, 08 December 2024
54 1 minute read
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A significant drug bust at a Pattaya nightclub led to the arrest of 54 patrons who tested positive for illegal substances. Early this morning, at precisely 4.06am, Chon Buri’s governor initiated a comprehensive raid on Eleven Pub Pattaya, situated on South Pattaya Road.

More than 100 officers, including provincial and district administrative officials as well as local police, participated in this operation. The crackdown was prompted by complaints from locals concerned about drug activities at the venue.

Advertisements

Upon their arrival, officers discovered over 200 individuals inside the club, enjoying music and drinks. The police quickly took control by cutting the music and illuminating the venue.

They conducted identification checks on all attendees and confirmed that no underage individuals were present. However, subsequent urine tests revealed that 54 patrons, comprising of 40 men and 14 women, were using illegal drugs.

Related news

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use | News by Thaiger

In addition to this, officers uncovered suspected narcotics in clear bags discarded behind sofas, under tables, and in trash bins, along with white powdery residue, which was promptly confiscated as evidence.

The raid extended into the VIP area, where a group of young party-goers was found drinking, singing, and allegedly consuming drugs. As the officers approached, some patrons attempted to scatter what appeared to be ketamine powder to avoid detection.

Advertisements

The police seized additional substances, including four ecstasy pills and a significant amount of ketamine-like material from this room.

The 54 individuals testing positive for drugs were taken into custody to undergo further testing, which will confirm the presence of drugs in their systems. If confirmed, they will be directed to rehabilitation under Thai law, reported The Pattaya News.

In addition to the patrons, the nightclub’s manager was detained and faced charges that included operating an unlicensed nightclub, unauthorised alcohol sales, exceeding legal alcohol sale limits, and permitting drug use on the premises. All suspects and evidence have been handed over to the police to proceed with legal action.

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff Crime News

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

8 seconds ago
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

12 minutes ago
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm Phuket News

Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

24 minutes ago
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns Phuket News

Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

37 minutes ago
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts South Thailand News

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

51 minutes ago
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft Crime News

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

1 hour ago
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail Pattaya News

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

1 hour ago
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

1 hour ago
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns Thailand News

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

2 hours ago
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect Chiang Mai News

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

2 hours ago
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid Crime News

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

2 hours ago
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire Thailand News

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

18 hours ago
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

19 hours ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

20 hours ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

21 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

21 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

22 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

22 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

23 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

24 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

1 day ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

Published: 09:56, 08 December 2024
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

Published: 09:47, 08 December 2024
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

Published: 09:23, 08 December 2024
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

Published: 09:10, 08 December 2024
Check Also
Close