Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

Officers found meth, crystal meth, pistol, and 24 mixed bullets

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
69 1 minute read
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Phuket man’s drug-dealing days went up in smoke after police raided his Rawai home and uncovered a stash of meth, firearms, and a bullet-laced surprise.

The 30 year old suspect, Thanabat “Bank” Nomsaksiri, was arrested yesterday, June 19, following a targeted operation led by the Narcotics Suppression Division of the Phuket Provincial Police. The raid, headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto, took place at a house in Village 2, Rawai, where officers moved in on the suspected dealer.

Inside, officers discovered a disturbing inventory: 171 meth pills, 6.2 grammes of crystal meth, a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol, and 24 bullets of mixed calibres. In addition to the drugs and weapons, police seized drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, a drug ledger, and a Samsung Galaxy A16 mobile phone allegedly used to coordinate drug deals.

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash | News by Thaiger

Police reported that Thanabat was taken into custody at the scene without resistance.

“He has been charged with multiple offences,” police confirmed. “These include possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and drug use.”

Thanabat was immediately transported to Chalong Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings. Officers believe the suspect had been operating independently, supplying meth in the Rawai area and potentially beyond.

Related Articles

The raid was part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related crime in Phuket, particularly in tourist-heavy zones where authorities are aiming to maintain order and protect the region’s reputation.

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash | News by Thaiger

While police have not yet disclosed how long Thanabat had allegedly been dealing, the presence of a drug ledger and digital scale suggests an organised setup rather than small-scale possession, reported The Phuket News.

Officers continue to investigate potential links to wider distribution networks and other suspects possibly involved in local drug trade operations.

“This case is a clear example of how we’re committed to keeping our communities safe,” said a Phuket police spokesperson. “We’re not just going after users, but the suppliers too — especially those armed and operating near residential areas.”

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine Thailand News

2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine

9 seconds ago
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash Phuket News

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

10 minutes ago
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

1 hour ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

1 hour ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

2 hours ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

2 hours ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

3 hours ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

3 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

3 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

4 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

4 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

4 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

20 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

20 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

21 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

21 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

21 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

21 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

21 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

22 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

22 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

22 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x