Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

A Phuket man’s drug-dealing days went up in smoke after police raided his Rawai home and uncovered a stash of meth, firearms, and a bullet-laced surprise.

The 30 year old suspect, Thanabat “Bank” Nomsaksiri, was arrested yesterday, June 19, following a targeted operation led by the Narcotics Suppression Division of the Phuket Provincial Police. The raid, headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto, took place at a house in Village 2, Rawai, where officers moved in on the suspected dealer.

Inside, officers discovered a disturbing inventory: 171 meth pills, 6.2 grammes of crystal meth, a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol, and 24 bullets of mixed calibres. In addition to the drugs and weapons, police seized drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, a drug ledger, and a Samsung Galaxy A16 mobile phone allegedly used to coordinate drug deals.

Police reported that Thanabat was taken into custody at the scene without resistance.

“He has been charged with multiple offences,” police confirmed. “These include possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and drug use.”

Thanabat was immediately transported to Chalong Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings. Officers believe the suspect had been operating independently, supplying meth in the Rawai area and potentially beyond.

The raid was part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related crime in Phuket, particularly in tourist-heavy zones where authorities are aiming to maintain order and protect the region’s reputation.

While police have not yet disclosed how long Thanabat had allegedly been dealing, the presence of a drug ledger and digital scale suggests an organised setup rather than small-scale possession, reported The Phuket News.

Officers continue to investigate potential links to wider distribution networks and other suspects possibly involved in local drug trade operations.

“This case is a clear example of how we’re committed to keeping our communities safe,” said a Phuket police spokesperson. “We’re not just going after users, but the suppliers too — especially those armed and operating near residential areas.”