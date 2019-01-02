Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces | The Thaiger

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Koh Samui

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South | The Thaiger

Southern provinces are under warnings from the Thai Meteorological Department following official notifications yesterday.

They’re also predicting that other parts of Thailand will have cooler temperatures during the forecast period.

“Downpours and waves up to four metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand from Thursday, beginning with Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Other provinces in the southern region are set for heavy rain from Friday.”

It is expected that potential for heavy rain will continue throughout the weekend in all southern provinces with the front slowly moving westward towards the Andaman Sea.

The Department says that the unseasonal storm is the remnants of a tropical depression that washed through The Philippines over Christmas and now coming through south Vietnam before making its way across the Gulf of Thailand.

Forecasters will be watching to see if the depression gathers additional strength as it moves into open waters before reaching the south Gulf coastlines.

The storms are likely to hit the southern Gulf coast from tonight or tomorrow morning and start affecting the Andaman coastal provinces from Friday.

The forecast says “torrential rains could reach as far north as Petchaburi.

“Other parts of the country, including the capital, will see temperatures drop by up to three degrees below average from Thursday.”

Surat Thani (Samui) forecast

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South | News by The Thaiger

Phuket forecast

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut | The Thaiger

Photos and story by Laurie Maitenaz

An article by guest writer Laurie Maitenaz, a resident of Koh Samui, seeks to focus attention on the long-term garbage accumulation problems on the island. Most of his 11-point-plan to reduce garbage are things we can all action around the Kingdom. Let’s make 2019 the year of garbage reduction – think globally but act locally and at home. Thanks Laurie.

On Samui the collected trash was designed for recycling and disposal at the municipal incinerator plant, but the incinerator has not been operational for some years and trash is simply being stockpiled at dumps on the island.

Mayor Ramnate says at present the island’s 30 rai (4,8 hectares) landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tonnes, while 150-200 tonnes keep coming in daily for disposal. Being a trendy holiday destination (2.3 million tourists in 2017), Koh Samui is subject to high levels of self generated trash and also trash washed up on its shores from the Gulf of Thailand.

Few months ago, following international coverage, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management to deal with waste build up on Koh Samui.

A process for removal of some 200,000 tonnes from Koh Samui for incineration in a Khoen Kaen power generation plant has been inacted.

While this should alleviate immediate problems, it is not a long term solution. Until then, inhabitants and tourists should also take actions to reduce their environmental footprint and help preserve this beautiful paradise island!

Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut | News by The Thaiger

Wondering how you can take part ?

●  Say NO to plastic disposables and carry reusable bags

●  Purchase a stylish steel straw to drink all your fruit juices and cocktails

●  Refill your water bottle as much as possible

●  Buy local and help support the local economy

●  Always take your rubbish with you from the beach or put them in a bin

●  Have lunch or a cooking class at ​We Green​ eco-friendly farm & restaurant

●  Prefer paddle to jet ski, and why not book a sunrise stand up paddle tour

●  Support responsible wildlife foundations and animal sanctuaries such as ​Samui Elephant Sanctuary

●  Dive with ​Samui Dive Tribe​ who are involved with numerous conservation projects around the island including reef construction and ecological monitoring

●  Discover an alternative and eco-friendly market, ​Samui Green market​. Once a month.

●  Volunteer for few hours with ​Trash Hero​ to help clean the beach. Every Sunday afternoon.

As recycling is not always an option, especially here in Koh Samui, try to reduce your waste as much as possible. Together, we can make a difference by taking positive actions!

Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut | News by The Thaiger Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

New Year weather around Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

New Year weather around Thailand | The Thaiger

It might be the middle of the annual high season but the ‘high season’ weather isn’t co-operating. Although generally fine weather has been the trend in the past few days there are a few unseasonal fronts coming to different parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In the central/southern provinces, including around Hua Hun and Gulf islands of Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, it will less of the Christmas ho-ho-ho and more of the New Year ho-hum. A weakening tropical depression is going to drop some rain in those regions as the week develops.

According to the TMD, a strong high-pressure system covers the upper Thailand and remains dominant until January 2, 2019 while the westerly trough moves into the northern regions.

Isolated outbreaks of thundershowers over upper Thailand

From today until January 2, 2019: Cool to cold spells with strong winds. In the north and the north-east temperatures decrease by 5-8 °C while on the mountaintops get cold to very cold with lowest temperatures of 3-13 °C.

In the central and  eastern regions, Bangkok and vicinity regions temperatures decrease by 3-5 °C.

The south will get more rains with some heavy downpours affecting first Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, then the rest of the southern provinces.

People should be aware of the severe conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong wind, waves 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore lasting January 2, 2019.

Five day forecasts for some of the key regions are….

Bangkok – Fine, clear days in the forecast period with a few clouds about later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Surat Thani | Koh Samui – Some unsettled and wet weather on the way as a result of the weakening tropical depression ‘Unman’ making its way across the Gulf.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Phuket – A few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the days with warm days and moderate NNE winds prevailing. Some rain later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai – Northern Thailand is mostly stable with perfect sunny days, with a few clouds, and cooler evenings.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading
Krabi Weather
January 2, 2019, 4:29 pm
29.4
°C
62
%
15
km/h
0.0
mm
40
%
32

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending