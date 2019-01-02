Subscribe to The Thaiger

South

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Keerati Songlerd

A boy and a girl, who are brother and sister, have been hauled out from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat, on the southern Gulf coast.

Video clips and photos have been posted on a personal Facebook ‘Keerati Songlerd’ yesterday with a message reading “Two kids have been pulled out of the surf. An elder brother was safe while a younger sister is in a coma. They have been taken to the Sichon Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”

Posted by Keerati Songlerd on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger



The Thaiger

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

"Pabuk" heads towards southern provinces

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

South

Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon

PHOTO: Thinnakorn, right, speaks to his family following the murders

by Prasit Leelahakhunakorn

A 41 year old is dead after killing six of his relatives, including his two children aged 6 and 9 and then turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened during a new year party at their home in Chumphon.

Police were alerted to the shootings just after midnight today and, along with forensic officers and rescue workers, rushed to the scene. There they discovered the bodies of two 50 year olds and a 70 year old among fallen tables and chairs with food and drinks inside the salon (at the front of the residence) and more dead bodies inside the house. Inside they discovered the bodies of a 47 year old and a 6 and 9 year old who were the shooter’s children. A 33 year old, who sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, was rushed to Pato Hospital.

The body of the gunman, 41 year old Sucheep Sornsang, was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot to the head leaving police to believe that he had committed suicide after killing his relatives dead.

Thinnakorn (the man taken to hospital) told police that they were having a New Year party at the house when Sucheep, his brother-in-law, turned up. He was drunk and started complaining that he was never accepted by the family even though he had helped them and wanted to settle the matter once for all.

Sucheep then pulled out the gun and shot his relatives.

Thinnakorn told police he pretended to be dead after being hit in the stomach while Sucheep went into the bedroom where he committed suicide.

Police told reporters that the murders appeared to have been committed in a fit of rage. He added that Sucheep – who was married to the family’s other daughter, 37 year old Boonnyanuch Sornsang, was resentful at the family’s alleged hostility towards him. Boonnyanuch was not present at the party.

Police have revealed that Sucheep was released two months ago from Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison where he had been jailed for three years for attempted murder. They said that his family report he was unemployed, often drunk and had threatened to kill the family many times.

SOURCE: The Nation

South

Security stepped up following multiple attacks in Narathiwat

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 30, 2018

By

Security stepped up following multiple attacks in Narathiwat

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Security in 14 districts of the Narathiwat has been stepped up after suspected militants attacked a tambon defence volunteer’s base in Ra-ngae district and detonated several home-made bombs targeting power poles and bridges in four districts on Friday night.

Narathiwat is the Kingdom’s southern-most province, bordering Malaysia.

Four motorcyclists and pillion riders were injured by bomb shrapnel when a bomb hidden at the foot of a bridge in Si Sakhon district was detonated by suspected militants.

The multiple attacks in Ra-ngae, Janeh, Si Sakhon took place one day after at least two bomb explosions in neighbouring Songkhla province – with one causing damage to the famous Golden Mermaid sculpture on the popular Samila beach in Muang district.

Narathiwat provincial police commander Pol Maj-Gen Dusadee Chusangkit ordered all policemen in the 13 districts to be on high alert, to set up road blocks and to check all passing vehicles and suspected people.

Policemen manning road checkpoints were given order to shoot without asking for permission when they came under attack.

At about 6.30 pm on Friday night, a group of suspected militants attacked a defence volunteer outpost in Tambon Kalisa, Ra-ngae district, with automatic gunfire, prompting the defenders to fight back.

Meanwhile, another group felled a roadside tree to block the road leading to the outpost and scattered spikes on the road to prevent reinforcements from coming to the rescue of the defence volunteers.

After failing to overrun the outpost following about 30-minute of fierce firefight, the militants broke contact and escaped.

Bomb attacks against power poles, bridges were reported in Janae and Si Sakhon districts, causing some damages.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

