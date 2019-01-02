Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sanook

A Lampang man was reported to police for masturbating at public toilets at a local petrol station. 28 year old Theerasak was taken to the scene at the PPT station with police, hopefully not to re-enact the crime.

According to police, the maid at the PTT petrol station in the city district had earlier “shrieked in horror” when she had seen Theersak masturbating.

She says she had been scrubbing the floor while the man had been, well, “polishing the silver”.

Sanook reports that a pump attendant called Wathee got some friends together and made a citizen’s arrest, then called the police to take the matter in hand.

Theerasak admitted that he was masturbating. He said he was still aroused from the night before and he had been “in performance mode” for about ten minutes before he was detected. He remarked that it had taken longer than expected.

PTT staff say they get a lot of these cases, sometimes involving the same man who usually disappeared on his motorbike.

This time they took matters in their own hands and called the police

SOURCE: Sanook





