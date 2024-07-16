Overloaded truck blocks Patong Hill, causing long delays (video)

Screenshot courtesy of Newshawk Phuket

A truck overloaded with hay bales blocked traffic over Patong Hill last night, causing extensive delays. The incident occurred when the truck struggled to climb the steep hill, before ultimately coming to a halt near its base.

The video, shared on Facebook by Newshawk Phuket, recorded the truck at 11.25pm, yesterday, July 15, as it struggled and eventually stopped. The footage, lasting 39 seconds, captured the moment the truck came to a standstill, blocking one lane and causing massive congestion.

Social media users expressed their frustration, with many users raising concerns about the safety of allowing such an overloaded vehicle on the roads, especially on a steep incline like Patong Hill.

“If you drive that overloaded truck through Phuket, people will immediately see the ‘train.’ It will get stuck, and you’ll fall asleep waiting at the checkpoint.”

Another user highlighted the inefficiency of the overloaded truck.

“It’s clear you’re trying to make it worth the trip by carrying everything at once, but you forgot this is Phuket, haha. Use smaller trucks and spread the load. How did you even get past the checkpoint?”

The incident has sparked a conversation about road safety and the regulations surrounding the transportation of heavy loads in the area. Many are calling for stricter enforcement to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In related news, heavy-duty trucks with 10 wheels or more are now restricted from travelling on certain Phuket roads during peak traffic hours, effective today. This measure, enforced under Section 139 of the Land Traffic Act 1979, aims to mitigate the island’s worsening traffic congestion.

