Phuket resident wins 60 million baht in BAAC lottery

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A resident of Phuket scooped 60 million baht from the BAAC lottery for July. This marks the ninth time this year that a lucky winner has claimed the top prize from the Thong Thong lottery series.

The news was reported today, with BAAC Thailand’s Facebook page sharing images of the new millionaire. The grand prize winner, a customer from the Phuket branch, has bagged the 60 million baht prize for July.

The Thong Thong lottery series by BAAC offers a top prize of 60 million baht, with a total of 24 draws. Not only do participants have a chance to win, but they also benefit from an interest rate of 0.87% per year if they complete a two-year term deposit. The total value of prizes for each draw can go up to 77,650,000 baht, reported KhaoSod.

In a statement shared on social media, BAAC Thailand congratulated the lucky winner.

“Congratulations to our Phuket branch customer who has won the grand prize of 60 million baht in the 9th draw of the Thong Thong lottery series for July 2024.”

In related news, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) announced the results of the Thai national lottery for the draw held today at the prize announcement building in Nonthaburi. Enthusiastic participants across the country eagerly awaited the numbers, hoping for a life-changing win.

The first prize, worth 6,000,000 baht, sparked joy for one lucky winner. Alongside this, two adjacent numbers to the 1st prize earned their holders 100,000 baht each. The 2nd prize had five winners, each receiving 200,000 baht. For the 3rd prize, 10 winners were awarded 80,000 baht each.

In other news, hopeful lottery enthusiasts flocked to buy tickets for today’s draw at Pasi Sung Market in Chai Nat. The atmosphere at Pasi Sung Market was abuzz yesterday with eager lottery buyers looking for their favourite numbers for the government lottery draw today, July 16.