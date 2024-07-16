Five charged in Thai Rice Department extortion case

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have completed their investigation and forwarded the case to prosecutors involving five individuals accused of extorting 1.5 million baht from the Director-General of Thailand’s Rice Department. These individuals face multiple charges related to corruption and abuse of power.

Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, Police Colonel Anek Taosupap, announced that the investigation team has concluded their work on the corruption case involving the Director-General of the Rice Department Nattakit Kongthip and five accused individuals. The case file, consisting of 11 folders and 4,490 pages of evidence, has been submitted to the Office of the Attorney General for consideration.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phurith Sribunruang, an inquiry officer, has been tasked with presenting the complete case file to the Chief Prosecutor of the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission today. The investigation began after Nattakit accused Yoswarit Chooklom, also known as Jeng Dokjik, and his associates of extorting money from him. The alleged incidents occurred between December 20 and January 26 at various locations, including the Parliament, the Rice Department in Chatuchak, Bangkok, and Lat Sawai in Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani.

Nattakit reported that he was coerced into handing over 1.5 million baht. Srisuwan Janya, one of the accused, claimed he did not know about the suspicious money and therefore discarded it. He maintains his innocence and believes he is being targeted to prevent him from calling for further investigations.

Jeng Dokjik denied involvement in the extortion.

“I am not part of an extortion gang. If I am guilty, I will face the consequences.”

The Crime Suppression Division, led by Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, arrested the suspects and brought them in for questioning. The suspects have been under investigation since January 27 and were formally charged on February 15.

The five accused include 65 year old Yoswarit Chooklom who faces six charges: abusing his position as a state official, accepting or agreeing to accept money or other benefits unlawfully, coercing others to provide benefits through threats, and conspiring to commit these offences with at least five people.

The other accused are 55 year old Srisuwan Janya, a well-known activist, 34 year old Pimnattha Jiraputthipak, 47 year old Ekalak Waree, and 43 year old Napatchapapa Janya They all face similar charges, including supporting state officials in their misconduct, accepting unlawful benefits, and coercing others into providing benefits through threats or violence, reported KhaoSod.