Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

Friday, February 14, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A long-standing rivalry between two motorcycle taxi drivers erupted into a brutal knife fight outside Vachira Phuket Hospital last night, leaving one man seriously injured.

The violent altercation, which unfolded at around 9pm yesterday, February 13, saw the men stab each other in a heated dispute over passengers. Phuket City Police, led by Deputy Chief of Investigation Police Captain Pawinut Kongsut, were alerted to the scene and quickly dispatched officers.

Upon arrival, police found 56 year old Chit Saengsuwan suffering from multiple stab wounds, receiving emergency treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 45 year old Nikhom Yukong was also injured, though his wounds were reportedly caused by a fall rather than the stabbing itself.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

According to 50 year old witness Thawan Saisamut, tensions between the two men had been brewing for some time due to competition for fares in the same motorcycle taxi queue.

Their latest argument over passenger pickups spiralled out of control, leading to Nikhom allegedly stabbing Chit four to five times in the street.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

As bystanders watched in shock, police arrived and immediately arrested Nikhom, taking him to Phuket City Police Station for questioning.

Police confirmed he will face legal proceedings, with investigators continuing to gather evidence, reported The Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

The shocking attack has raised concerns over violence among taxi operators in Phuket, where disputes over territory and passengers have led to increasingly dangerous confrontations.

Local police are now under pressure to address tensions within the motorcycle taxi community before another altercation turns deadly.

In similar news, a foreign driver fled the scene after a hit-and-run in Bangkok’s On Nut area, sparking a high-speed chase involving Thai motorcycle taxi riders.

A video of the incident, shared by a motorcycle taxi rider on TikTok, showed a damaged red Honda sedan stopped in the middle of the road near Big C On Nut. A crowd of motorcycle taxi riders and other motorists surrounded the vehicle, attempting to open the door and urging the driver to step out.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

