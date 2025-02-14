Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

A long-standing rivalry between two motorcycle taxi drivers erupted into a brutal knife fight outside Vachira Phuket Hospital last night, leaving one man seriously injured.

The violent altercation, which unfolded at around 9pm yesterday, February 13, saw the men stab each other in a heated dispute over passengers. Phuket City Police, led by Deputy Chief of Investigation Police Captain Pawinut Kongsut, were alerted to the scene and quickly dispatched officers.

Upon arrival, police found 56 year old Chit Saengsuwan suffering from multiple stab wounds, receiving emergency treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 45 year old Nikhom Yukong was also injured, though his wounds were reportedly caused by a fall rather than the stabbing itself.

According to 50 year old witness Thawan Saisamut, tensions between the two men had been brewing for some time due to competition for fares in the same motorcycle taxi queue.

Their latest argument over passenger pickups spiralled out of control, leading to Nikhom allegedly stabbing Chit four to five times in the street.

As bystanders watched in shock, police arrived and immediately arrested Nikhom, taking him to Phuket City Police Station for questioning.

Police confirmed he will face legal proceedings, with investigators continuing to gather evidence, reported The Phuket News.

The shocking attack has raised concerns over violence among taxi operators in Phuket, where disputes over territory and passengers have led to increasingly dangerous confrontations.

Local police are now under pressure to address tensions within the motorcycle taxi community before another altercation turns deadly.

