Old Phuket Town goes underground
The Phuket City Mayor is warning of inconvenience to traffic in Old Phuket Town while work is underway installing underground cabling.
The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “We are working on the underground cable system in Old Phuket Town areas – Phang Nga Road and Rassada Road. The work is 62 percent complete. The new underground electrical supply is now being installed with new cabling and manholes on Rassadda Road until September 16.”
“While the work is underway the construction might affect traffic and residents’ daily lives in the area. We apologise for the inconvenience. Please be careful when traveling close to the construction area in order to avoid any accident.”
“After the underground cable system is completed, Old Phuket Town will have all the overhead cabling and poles gone and the new services out of sight. The city will be an international tourism destination which generates a lot of income for Phuket. The city is a unique town which represents the local lives and conservation of the old trade town.”
Cindy Sirinya Bishop to attend Café del Mar Family Fun Fiesta charity event
On Saturday, September 8, Cindy Sirinya Bishop is attending Café del Mar’s Family Fun Fiesta Fundraiser.
Families are welcome to a day of fun and games to support Phuket Has Been Good To Us. There will be many activities for the kids – face-painting, bubble-making, circus class, dancing lessons, pool party, drumming sessions, piñata-making and much, much more.
The Guest of honour is Cindy Sirinya Bishop and her family. You’re invited to join supermodel, actress & host of Asia’s Next Top Model to support the fundraiser.
An entry donation to Phuket Has Been Good To Us of 200 baht per adult will include a welcome drink and children are FREE.
In addition to all the fun activities for the kids, there will be an all-you-can-eat Latin Buffet at 1500++ per adult and 750++ for children aged 6-12, under 5s free. A generous percentage of all food and beverage sales from the day will be donated to Phuket Has Been Good To Us.
For advanced table bookings, please contact Café del Mar at 061 359 5500 or by e-mail [email protected]
For any other information regarding the event, please contact Phuket Has Been Good To Us or find us on Facebook HERE.
Phuket ready for ‘hungry ghost’ festival
The Phuket City Municipality has organised a wide range of activities for the annual Por Tor festival from August 23 to September 9 in Phuket Town.
Promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) regional office in Phuket Town, the Por Tor festival has its roots from the Chinese “Spirit” or “Hungry Ghost” festival, one of the most important ancestor worship events on the Chinese lunar calendar.
One of the most important offerings are red turtle cakes: Aung Gu (small turtle) and Tua Gu (big turtle).
In China, turtles symbolise long life and good health, since the turtle can live for a long time. Red is also the color of good fortune to the Chinese. Therefore, using a red turtle as an offering to the spirits of our ancestors, as well as to the spirits with no family is believed to lengthen people lives.
The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “The colorful street processions are on Monday (August 27) at 11.50am from the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park (Dragon Park) in Phuket Town to Ranong Road. Another possession will be on Wednesday (August 29) at 5.19pm from Dragon Park to Bang Neaw Shrine.”
Por Tor festival activities will be held at the following locations:
- August 23: Thai Hua Museum
- August 25: Jor Su Kong Shrine (Rueng Jit)
- August 26: Jor Ong Shrine (Talad Nuea Community)
- August 30: Thai Hua Museum
- August 31: Takua Pa Road.
Getting THAT ‘plane’ pic at Phuket Airport
The Phuket International Airport runway is built right on the beach, Nai Yang Beach. The actual runway, running east/west, finishes about 150 metres before the actual beach. So, when planes are landing from the west they come down really low over the people on the beach just before it touches down. Pilots like to land fairly close to the start of the runway so they have plenty of distance to stop. Bingo, great photo opportunity!
The trick, for photographers (or people with aspirations to get ‘that’ shot of the plane flying overhead with a smartphone), is that they need to do it, mostly, during high season when the winds are coming from the east and northeast and planes land from the Andaman Sea end towards Thepkasattri Road.
During the monsoon (approximately from May-November) the planes will, mostly, land from the Thepkasattri Road end, towards the beach.
So that means, during the monsoon, planes are taking off over Nai Yang Beach and will already be a few hundred metres above the waiting photographers by the time the planes gets above the beach. Bummer!
Still, anytime of the year, people are heading to the northern end of Nai Yang Beach to capture THE shot and sharing it on their social media.
There are two locations where you can park and get to the area easily to take a photo.
At the southern end of the airport perimeter you have the Sirinat National Park and there’s adequate parking right next to the beach (usually a lot of joggers and picnickers around that area). It’s about an 800 metre hike along the beach from that area.
At the northern end of the airport is a much closer car park area. The beach at that end is also patrolled by lifeguards (sometimes) and there’s always a few vendors there to capture the passing traffic.
The photo area is on the actual beach and you have complete unrestricted access to that position. There’s a 3 metre perimeter fence right around the airport including barbed wire at the top. There’s also plenty of signs around the outside fencing which make it clear that you will be arrested if you try and get onto airport land and patrols checking the perimeter to escort you to the nearest jail.
But the photos are there to be had and access is easy.
Best time for the perfect photo will be early morning during the high season when the airport’s busiest, probably from 6am – 9am any morning.
Old Phuket Town goes underground
Cindy Sirinya Bishop to attend Café del Mar Family Fun Fiesta charity event
Phuket ready for 'hungry ghost' festival
Getting THAT 'plane' pic at Phuket Airport
