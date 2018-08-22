Connect with us

National

February. Yes, probably, maybe…

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTO: The Nation

The Thai PM has endorsed a statement made by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam over the weekend that February 24 is the first possible date an election can be held. He says there is no justification for a general election to take place before that date.

Speaking to reporters after the mobile Cabinet meeting in Chumphorn, the prime minister repeated the comments made over the weekend.

“We stand by the February schedule. But if that cannot be done, let’s see how we will proceed,” Gen Prayut said.

Referencing calls by pro-democracy groups and politicians for the election to be held earlier, Gen Prayut said there was no justification for the election to be moved forward.

Thai PBS reports that, constitutionally, the time frame for the election will be between February and May next year. Gen Prayut has been under pressure to commit himself to a specific time frame for the election.

Prayut is also under pressure to declare his hand and confirm if he is going to run as a policitian in next year’s election. The PM has promised he will make his plans clear in September. He’s been taking the mobile cabinet road show to the North East several times – the geographic heart of the Pheu Thai party and the home of politicians who have been the main critics of the Junta government.

Commentators say the PMs visit to the south this week, delivering major infrastructure and transport projects, was to shore up support in the southern provinces, many hit with flagging rubber prices.

The PM is also shrugging off a a Twitter message from former PM Yingluck Shinawatra. In a tweet directed at Gen Prayut on Monday, Yingluck reminded him of who she was.  Her Tweet was in response to Gen Prayut’s meeting with a woman who happens to have the same name as her during his inspection tour of Ranong on Monday. Prayut teased the woman by saying that her name sounded auspicious as a person by the same name was once a prime minister.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Woman dies after being bitten by centipede

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

16 hours ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

A 69 year old woman has died after being bitten by a centipede in Chanthaburi, east of Rayong near Trat.

Thanet Puapae said at the funeral of his mother, Samnao Puapae, that she had died the day before of complications caused by the centipede bite. Thanet said his mother was selling kanom chin (Thai-style curried noodles) in a local temple on Sunday morning when the temple’s compound was flooded and a customer noticed a centipede near her feet. The customer warned her but Samnao continued to work. Later, she became dizzy and went home to rest.

Later she became feverish so her family took her to the district hospital, where a doctor found a bite mark on her left ankle. After her fever subsided, Samnao checked out and returned home but her conditioned worsened and her leg turned black.

She lost consciousness just as the family was about to take her back to hospital so the family called for an ambulance but she had no pulse and the emergency service could not revive her. Thanet said a doctor had told the family his mother died from a severe blood infection caused by the centipede’s bite.

Find out a bit more about Thai centipedes and millipedes HERE.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

National

50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades

The Thaiger

Published

18 hours ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

Thai Rath are reporting that proposals are in the pipeline for a large scale revamp of fines and jail terms for Thais without driving licenses. They claim that the top police say road behavior needs to change and that they’ve had enough.

The transport ministry is recommending the changes for two out of date laws that date back to 1979.

This would mean drivers without licenses could now be fined up to 50,000 baht and go to jail for three months. The previous penalty was a 1,000 baht ‘slap on the wrist’ and a possible jail term of one month.

Motorists driving while suspended or who have had their licence confiscated can also face 3 months jail or a 50,000 baht fine. Previously this was a 2,000 baht fine only.

The proposal, intended to be put to Thai ministerial committees next month, further state that drivers who fail to produce a valid licence when requested can be fined 10,000 baht up from the previous 1,000 baht.

The proposals also include modernisation of procedures, computerisation, linking provincial data bases and other licensing matters. The proposals are seen to bring the law up to date and are designed to change the behavior of Thais for the better.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending