New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi | The Thaiger

Phuket
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
The southern island province of Phuket is to have a new governor, it was announced today.
Phuket’s governor, Pakkapong Tawipat started work on the island on October 1, 2018. He was a former Phang Nga governor and former vice governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Saraburi in central Thailand. ‘Former’ Governor Pakkapong will be taking up a new post in the province of Petchaburi, just south of Bangkok.
No date for the changeover was announced on the official announcement.
• Mr. Kobchai Bun-orana vacates the Phetchaburi governorship to become the Chaiyaphum governor
• Mr. Pakpong Thawiphat, Governor of Phuket moves to become the Phetchaburi governor
• Mr. Narong Namsouw, currently the Chaiyaphum governor moves to become Phuket governor
The newly announced governor for Phuket, 57 year old Narong Kamsiw, has served as governor of Chaiyaphum province in the north-eastern Issan region. He started service with the Thai government at 27 years of age and started as a public servant on June 4, 1990.
Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.
SOURCE: Newshawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Kratom Food Panda-monium in Phuket
Phuket Police have arrested Grab and Foodpanda delivery drivers for transport and possession of kratom.
Yesterday morning, two men were riding together on a motorbike with one clad in a Grab delivery uniform while his passenger carried the green insulated Grab delivery bag. Officers stopped and searched the two after suspecting the men were acting suspiciously. Conducting a search, officers found 1.4 kilograms of kratom leaves inside the Grab delivery bag.
The officers arrested the driver, 19 year old Anwa Maimahad, and his passenger 26 year old Alongkorn Longhan. Both were charged with illegal possession of a kratom, a Category 5 class narcotic drug in the Kingdom.
Later, checkpoint police in Chalong stopped a 34 year old Foodpanda delivery driver Widsarut Sritham where they discovered a bottle containing about 200 millilitres of kratom juice inside his pink delivery bag. Widsarut was also charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 narcotic drug.
While the Justice minister 4 months ago said kratom was on its way to being declassified as a narcotic , it is still a category 5 class drug in the Kingdom punishable by fine and imprisonment at this stage.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket’s Covid-19 new cases fall to 3
Health officials in Phuket today reported just 3 new Covid-19 cases, substantially fewer than yesterday’s 10 and the continuation of a generally encouraging downward trend. Yesterday was the first time new cases reached double digits since 10 were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.
All yesterday’s cases were from the Bang Tao beach community.
Travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts was been severely restricted from Monday.
All of today’s new cases are, again, in the Bang Tao area, which has become the new hotspot for infections, after the Patong district was officially closed down two weeks ago. Here are the details of today’s cases.
Case 189: A 33 year old Thai man working as an employee of a glassmaker in the island’s Bang Tao Cherngtalay sub-district. He has a history of close contact with confirmed case number 187 who also lives there. He fell sick on April 2 and 15 people are considered at high risk.
Case 190: A 47 year old Thai woman, a food vendor around in the Bang Tao area, with a history of close contact with confirmed case number 177 who also lives in Bang Tao. She fell sick on March 28 and 2 people are at high risk
Case 191: A 12 year old Thai girl, a student and the daughter of confirmed case number 190. She fell sick on April 14 and 2 people are at high risk
Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture if the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was latterly found to be positive for Covid-19).
SOURCE: Newshawk PhuketKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mass-testing vs contact tracing in Thailand
Yesterday, the Thai government announced that contact tracing (identification of high risk personnel) is the most valid and effective method for battling the Covid-19 outbreak around the country. The spokesperson, and now familiar frontman, of the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin has also revealed that “this is partly because Thailand has limited resources and can not afford to use the mass screening technique to uncover new infections.”
“For example, using Thailand’s top tourist destination ‘Phuket’, which has suffered for the highest ratio for infections, the statistics are as follows…”
- Phuket at 44.03 cases for every 100,000 people.
- Bangkok at 23.03 cases for every 100,000 people.
- Yala at 15.72 cases for every 100,000 people.
Bangkok’s population is 8.281 million whereas Phuket’s population is at only 416,582. The first infection in Phuket, was found on January 26 and the numbers have been rising rapidly, leading to most districts and subdistricts in severe lockdown. The areas around Patong’s Bangla Road and the beachside community of Bang Tao have been the hardest hit.
In response to criticism about the lack of mass screening, Dr. Taweesin says that “4 hospitals that have conducted tests on fairly large sample groups and found relatively low rate of infections. For instance, Patong Hospital tested 1,712 people and found 19 infections or just 1.11 %.”
“Vachira Phuket Hospital tested 763 and found 2 infections or just 0.26 %, while Cherngtalay Hospital (Thalang) conducted 103 tests and found 5 infections or 4.85 %, Thalang Hospital tested 337 people and found no infections. Judging by these statistics, contact tracing has proved to be the most cost-effective and efficient means of finding infections.”
The CCSA has displayed 4 major key lessons learned from the Covid-19 battle…
- Those in high-risk contact groups have to be identified, and to ensure this measure is effective, the authorities need to enforce strict screening measures and the police have to step in and identify those evading the process.
- Those in high-risk contact groups have to be completely isolated.
- Active hunting for cases has to be applied to communities that have a high rate of infections or when contact tracing cannot be applied to all high-risk people.
- Mass screening is not cost effective as the rate of infection is not high enough. Thailand’s number of cases is low because the authorities have been testing far too few people.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Police nab another suspect in notorious Forex-3D Ponzi scheme
Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Australian man arrested over child sexual abuse charge
Songkhla zookeepers close up whilst keeping the tigers cool
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
Canadian students create hotline to cheer up quarantined elderly
Man drowns in waste treatment pond after fleeing police checkpoint
30 new Covid-19 cases (Wednesday), 2 more deaths
Covid-19 crisis delays Thailand’s biofuel future
Kratom Food Panda-monium in Phuket
Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis
Bangkok man arrested for flogging dodgy medical certificates online
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
China moves to second phase of successful vaccine trials
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Phuket announces restricted travel between sub-districts from April 13
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
North still choked with dangerous smog
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
90 day ban on transporting horses to control AHS virus outbreak
Chamber predicts 7 million Thai people to be jobless by June
Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days
Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday)