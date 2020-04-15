New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi | The Thaiger

The southern island province of Phuket is to have a new governor, it was announced today.

Phuket’s governor, Pakkapong Tawipat started work on the island on October 1, 2018. He was a former Phang Nga governor and former vice governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Saraburi in central Thailand. ‘Former’ Governor Pakkapong will be taking up a new post in the province of Petchaburi, just south of Bangkok.

No date for the changeover was announced on the official announcement.

• Mr. Kobchai Bun-orana vacates the Phetchaburi governorship to become the Chaiyaphum governor

• Mr. Pakpong Thawiphat, Governor of Phuket moves to become the Phetchaburi governor

• Mr. Narong Namsouw, currently the Chaiyaphum governor moves to become Phuket governor

The newly announced governor for Phuket, 57 year old Narong Kamsiw, has served as governor of Chaiyaphum province in the north-eastern Issan region. He started service with the Thai government at 27 years of age and started as a public servant on June 4, 1990.

Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket