Canadian students create hotline to cheer up quarantined elderly | The Thaiger

Quarantine might not be so terrible for Gen X, Y, or Millennials with subscription services such as Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, plus fads like TikToc, et al to keep them busy. But for the elderly, isolation can be quite lonely.

Canadian High school students wanted to change that by creating a hotline that plays pre recorded messages of positivity. The Joy4All project was launched by students from the Ever Active Schools recreational leadership program run by the the Calgary Board of Education.

The students created a free hotline as a way of comforting quarantined seniors across North America. But they’re encouraging people of all ages to use the free service.

Simply dial toll free ( +1) 877-JOY-4ALL (free if you use Skype) in order to listen to the regularly updated jokes, stories, guided meditations, and positive messages.

The students plan to keep the hotline updated and active throughout the Covid 19 crisis.

Schoolteacher Jamie Anderson, who is assisting with the project, says that a lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now.

“So we’re just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times.”

Joy4all says “Students across the world are encouraged to submit their own messages and recordings through the Joy4All website. We encourage kindness, creativity, and diverse messages of joy, especially for our Indigenous elders in isolation as well as seniors who are newcomers, immigrants and refugees.”

SOURCE: The Good News Network