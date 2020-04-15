Canadian students create hotline to cheer up quarantined elderly | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Canadian students create hotline to cheer up quarantined elderly
Quarantine might not be so terrible for Gen X, Y, or Millennials with subscription services such as Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, plus fads like TikToc, et al to keep them busy. But for the elderly, isolation can be quite lonely.
Canadian High school students wanted to change that by creating a hotline that plays pre recorded messages of positivity. The Joy4All project was launched by students from the Ever Active Schools recreational leadership program run by the the Calgary Board of Education.
The students created a free hotline as a way of comforting quarantined seniors across North America. But they’re encouraging people of all ages to use the free service.
Simply dial toll free ( +1) 877-JOY-4ALL (free if you use Skype) in order to listen to the regularly updated jokes, stories, guided meditations, and positive messages.
The students plan to keep the hotline updated and active throughout the Covid 19 crisis.
Schoolteacher Jamie Anderson, who is assisting with the project, says that a lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now.
“So we’re just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times.”
Joy4all says “Students across the world are encouraged to submit their own messages and recordings through the Joy4All website. We encourage kindness, creativity, and diverse messages of joy, especially for our Indigenous elders in isolation as well as seniors who are newcomers, immigrants and refugees.”
Coronavirus Thailand
30 new Covid-19 cases (Wednesday), 2 more deaths
Thai health officials today confirmed 30 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national total to 2,643. 2 new deaths raise the national tally to 43. The trend continues downward, with 54 new cases reported last Thursday, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday and 34 yesterday. But a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the situation is still a cause for concern.
“We must not let our guard down. Thailand’s death toll from coronavirus now stands at 43.”
The current crop of cases can be divided into 4 groups…
- 29 had been in close contact with others previously confirmed as infected.
- 3 people of whom one had just returned from France and 2 visited crowded areas.
- 7 people whose source of transmission is under investigation.
- 1 person who returned from the US (with flight transfer in Japan), who is now under state quarantine.
One of the new deaths was a 65 year old female street food vendor who already had diabetes and high blood pressure. She developed flu-like symptoms on March 11. She tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19 and took the antiviral drug Favipiravir. Her condition worsened on March 22 and she died last Monday.
The other was a 60 year old man who returned from a Muslim ceremony in Indonesia on March 24. He developed a high fever on April 2 and tested positive for the virus the same day. He died yesterday.
Of the 2,643 total cases 1,103 are under treatment and 1,497, or about 56% have recovered and been discharged.
Globally, total confirmed cases jumped over the 2 million mark today with around 126,000 deaths.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Life
Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis
Once a familiar site in neighbourhoods throughout the country, Thai grocery trucks are making a comeback. The trucks, essentially makeshift mobile shops, are once again bringing everything from mangoes and dried chillies to fresh meat to people forced indoors by the national state of emergency declared to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Such trucks were a staple of Thai life before shopping malls, with their big supermarkets and convenience stores with microwave-ready meals, nearly drove them out of business. Now the coronavirus outbreak has given them a new lease on life. People emerge from homes and choose from display racks packed with bags of produce on the back of the truck. The drivers put themselves at substantial risk, but business is booming.
“Although I’m scared of the virus, I still have to come out and sell, otherwise customers won’t have anything to eat.”
One driver said business had been good since the virus emerged in January, increasing his daily profits 20–30%
The director of a wholesale market serving hundreds of trucks in Bangkok, also says the virus outbreak has been good for a business that had been in decline for years.
“Over the years, customers have gradually changed their behaviour because they have more choices, more access to products than before. But once COVID-19 hit, the trucks are doing better because more people are staying home.”
As of today Thailand has reported 2,643 confirmed cases of the virus and 43 fatalities.
The government is desperately trying to limit social gatherings. All 77 provinces have declared alcohol bans, and shopping malls have been ordered closed except for restaurant deliveries and supermarkets. A 10pm-4am curfew remains in force nationwide.
A sign of hope though today with Chonburi province mulling re-opening some shops and services, and hotels, from May 1.
Coronavirus Cure
China moves to second phase of successful vaccine trials
An adenovirus vector vaccine clinical trial in China has successfully concluded its first phase, and a more intensive second phase studying hundred of patients in now taking place. It is the first Covid 19 vaccine that has entered phase two of clinical trials, according to the WHO.
Dr Chen Wei, whose team developed the vaccine says that taking the modified defective adenovirus as the vector, the vaccine carries the gene of the coronavirus spike protein, the major surface protein used by the virus to bind to a receptor to invade cells so that the subject’s body will produce the immunological memory of the protein.
“When the real coronavirus attacks, the body will identify its spike protein and stop its invasion.”
The 108 volunteers who completed phase one of the clinical trial last month have completed their medical observation period and are currently good condition.
Phase two seeks to recruit 500 total volunteers and introduce placebo controlled groups to further evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine. As of 5pm Monday evening, 273 volunteers had been vaccinated.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
