New ambulance stations launched in Phuket for enhanced emergency response

In a positive development for tourists and locals in the central Phuket subdistrict of Cherng Talay, two new ambulance stations were launched earlier this week in the Surin and Pasak districts. The recent inauguration is part of a wider initiative to enhance emergency responders’ capability in the bustling tourism hub.

Both newly unveiled stations saw the light of day within this workweek. President of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organization, Manoch Punchalad, presided over the inaugural ceremonies held at both sites this Tuesday.

Strategically located at the Cherngtalay Visitor Centre on Srisoonthorn Road, the Surin station is positioned at the commencement of the route to Surin Beach, commonly known by locals as Soi Hat Surin 8. This advantageous location ensures that in the tragic event of an aquatic mishap at Surin Beach, the emergency crew can reach the accident scene within an estimated 200 metres. Following immediate first-aid treatment, patients can then be promptly transported to the hospital for necessary medical attention, reported The Phuket News.

On the other hand, the Pasak station finds its location at Baan Pasak Welfare Centre on Baan Don-Cherng Talay Road, where Soi Pasak 11 converges with a principal route. With proximity to numerous villa projects in the Pasak and Baan Don area that are popular amongst tourists and foreign residents of Phuket, the station is also conveniently near Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Leypang Beach.

Moreover, the location benefits from easy access to Thalang Hospital, which is the closest comprehensive medical establishment that caters to the central and northern regions of Phuket.

According to information as of July this year, Thalang Hospital continues to be the lone medical facility north of Heroines Monument. It is standard protocol for emergency victims to be swiftly taken there for initial treatment. Subsequent medical attention, if needed, is administered at Vachira Phuket Hospital or any other private medical facility run by BDMS Group in Phuket Town or Wichit.

In a parallel development, the prospect of establishing a Tourist Police service station within the Laguna Phuket integrated complex in Cherng Talay was announced by Phuket Tourist Police this week.

Last Thursday, the chief of the Tourism Police Bureau of the Royal Thai Police, Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon, visited Laguna Phuket to discuss the proposal with Prapha Hemmin, Laguna Phuket’s Director of Activities and Corporate Relations. Other senior personnel of the regional Tourist Police accompanied Lt. Gen. Sukhun during this visit.

An official update from Phuket Tourist Police revealed that Canal Village, also housing a clinic by Bangkok Hospital Phuket (BDMS Group) for Laguna patrons in need of medical care, is the intended site for the new service station.

However, the proposed timeline for the setup of the Tourist Police service centre at Canal Village remains unconfirmed at this point.