Welcome to Best Buds, a green oasis in Bangkok

PHOTO: Best Buds

Fancy yourself a quick jaunt to Seoul with a bit of a buzz? Well, skip the international flight and immerse yourself in a truly unique experience that’s right in your backyard on Sukhumvit 12, the buzzing heart of Korea Town. Here, you’ll find Best Buds, a colourful spot blooming with fresh experiences that beat any jet lag-ridden journey.

Best Buds is a boutique dispensary that cultivates delightful, homegrown strains. The secret behind their thriving success is the commitment to locally-sourced, farm-fresh cannabis from their very own farm in Kanchanaburi. One of Best Buds’ signature strains, Sugarcane, has gained a reputation for its sativa-dominant composition and invigorating effects.

First off, let’s introduce Bert. He’s a passionate staff member at Best Buds. Now, according to Bert, Sugarcane’s THC level, which is perched at around 20%, makes it a top-notch choice for those seeking a lift from the clutches of depression and anxiety. Moreover, Bert’s enthusiasm for Sugarcane is as contagious as a yawn during a Monday morning meeting. Thus, without a shred of doubt, it’s clear that Sugarcane is a bonafide fan favourite.

But what sets Best Buds apart from other dispensaries is its electrifying mix of cannabis and entertainment, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for its visitors. Boasting a 4,000-game arcade machine and pool table, Best Buds invites you to immerse yourself in friendly competition while savouring their top-quality strains. Dull moments? They simply don’t exist at this trendy hotspot.

In the mood for belting out some tunes? Look no further! Best Buds has a KTV conveniently situated right next door. It’s ready to cater to your karaoke cravings after a fulfilling cannabis experience.