Welcome to Best Buds, a green oasis in Bangkok
Fancy yourself a quick jaunt to Seoul with a bit of a buzz? Well, skip the international flight and immerse yourself in a truly unique experience that’s right in your backyard on Sukhumvit 12, the buzzing heart of Korea Town. Here, you’ll find Best Buds, a colourful spot blooming with fresh experiences that beat any jet lag-ridden journey.
Best Buds is a boutique dispensary that cultivates delightful, homegrown strains. The secret behind their thriving success is the commitment to locally-sourced, farm-fresh cannabis from their very own farm in Kanchanaburi. One of Best Buds’ signature strains, Sugarcane, has gained a reputation for its sativa-dominant composition and invigorating effects.
First off, let’s introduce Bert. He’s a passionate staff member at Best Buds. Now, according to Bert, Sugarcane’s THC level, which is perched at around 20%, makes it a top-notch choice for those seeking a lift from the clutches of depression and anxiety. Moreover, Bert’s enthusiasm for Sugarcane is as contagious as a yawn during a Monday morning meeting. Thus, without a shred of doubt, it’s clear that Sugarcane is a bonafide fan favourite.
But what sets Best Buds apart from other dispensaries is its electrifying mix of cannabis and entertainment, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for its visitors. Boasting a 4,000-game arcade machine and pool table, Best Buds invites you to immerse yourself in friendly competition while savouring their top-quality strains. Dull moments? They simply don’t exist at this trendy hotspot.
In the mood for belting out some tunes? Look no further! Best Buds has a KTV conveniently situated right next door. It’s ready to cater to your karaoke cravings after a fulfilling cannabis experience.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.