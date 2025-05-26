Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

Suspect detained by police | Photo via Pattaya News

A Chinese tourist was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in a drunken brawl at a restaurant in Pattaya early this morning, May 26.

The incident occurred around 12.46am today, at a Chinese restaurant on Pattaya Second Road. Police and rescue workers responded to reports of a violent assault with injuries.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station, led by Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dusadee and coordinated with Pol. Col. Anek Sratongyoo arrived at the scene alongside the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation.

They found 40 year old Cheng Dong, a Chinese national, with a stab wound to the left side of his ribcage. Rescue teams provided first aid before transferring him to the hospital for emergency treatment.

He, the suspected attacker, also a Chinese national, was detained at the scene by the victim’s friends. He appeared heavily intoxicated. A fruit knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered as evidence.

Fruit knife used in the stabbing collected as evidence | Photo via Pattaya News

The altercation happened on the fifth floor of the restaurant inside a private dining room, where bloodstains were found on the floor and walls.

A restaurant staff member told police the victim and his group were drinking when the suspect, a stranger to the party, suddenly entered the room and attacked without warning. The waiter immediately contacted the police.

Friends of Cheng claimed he didn’t know the suspect. They said He arrived uninvited, in a drunken state. Cheng told him to leave, albeit with a harsh remark.

“You’re so drunk you’ve stumbled into the wrong room, get out.”

Pattaya News reported that the man reportedly became enraged and stabbed him. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the attack.

Private dining room, scene of the crime | Photo via Pattaya news

