Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A heavily intoxicated 32 year old man drove his motorcycle against the flow of traffic, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the life of a woman. Police confirmed the suspect had high blood alcohol level in his system after he admitted to consuming alcohol before the incident.

Police Colonel Yutthaphon Wathaseth, an investigating officer from the Thalang District Police Station, reported that the incident occurred at 11.45pm yesterday, May 20, on Road 4027 in Pa Khlok, Phuket, near a petrol station. Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong from the Thalang District Police Station and a rescue foundation were also present.

Upon arrival, they discovered a motorcycle with Phuket registration. The driver, 42 year old Thanyawat, sustained severe injuries. Bystanders rushed her to Thalang Hospital, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries later.

Another motorcycle, also with Phuket registration, was found at the scene, driven by the accused, Piyanat, who had several injuries, including bleeding from the ear and facial bruising. He was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment, where a breathalyser test revealed a blood alcohol level of 130 milligrammes percent.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Piyanat explained that he had been drinking before deciding to drive his motorcycle against traffic towards his home near the Tha Ruea Market. Upon reaching the accident site, he lost control and collided with Thanyawat’s motorcycle, which was travelling in the correct lane, leading to her death, reported KhaoSod.

Although charges could not be immediately filed against Piyanat due to his medical condition, he was arrested at 6am today, May 21, after being discharged from the hospital, with legal proceedings now underway.

Last year, in the early hours of August 6, a Kuwaiti man riding a motorcycle against the flow of traffic in Pattaya caused a collision with another motorcycle carrying four Thai passengers, resulting in multiple injuries.

The accident was reported to Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 5.46am and took place on Pattaya Sai Sarm Road, also known as Chalermprakiat Road, in Nongprue district.

