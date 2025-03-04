Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight

Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight
Photo courtesy of Emergency Thailand

A minor motorcycle collision in Wichit escalated into a deadly knife fight, leaving one man dead and three others injured. Police are now investigating the violent altercation that unfolded yesterday, March 3.

Wichit Police responded to reports of a knife attack outside a house in Soi 3, Irrawaddy 1, at around 10pm. They arrived to find 37 year old Pornpot U-chi unconscious with a severe neck wound, while three others also suffered knife injuries.

The dispute began around 8pm when Kritsana Boonthanachot and his passenger, 26 year old Anuson Sukkhao, were cut off by Pornpot while riding between Irrawaddy 1 and 2. A heated argument followed before both parties left the scene.

An hour later, Pornpot allegedly returned and kicked over Kritsana’s parked motorbike before fleeing. Enraged, Kritsana, Anuson, and 26 year old Sirawich Meeko confronted him at his house.

During the confrontation, Pornpot wielded a 1.5-foot-long ceremonial sword inscribed with Chinese characters, triggering a violent scuffle. All four men sustained injuries, with Pornpot suffering a deep neck wound.

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Emergency responders rushed Pornpot to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he later died. Kritsana and his friends were also treated for their injuries, reported The Phuket News.

Police seized the weapon as evidence and are continuing their investigation to determine who will face legal action. Officers urged the public to resolve disputes legally rather than resorting to violence.

In similar news, a road rage incident in Patong triggered outrage after a viral video captured a violent attack following a minor collision. Patong police are now investigating after footage of the assault spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

The disturbing clip, shared by Facebook user Pooja Pooja, shows a white covered pickup truck colliding with a grey pickup. Moments later, the grey pickup’s driver storms out, confronts the other motorist, and launches a brutal assault.

As the victim shields his head, the attacker delivers a powerful knee strike. The victim’s sibling has vowed to pursue legal action.

