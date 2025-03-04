Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
102 1 minute read
Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks
Picture courtesy of Gilles DETOT, Unsplash

The private sector has called on the government to expedite trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump and to incorporate private sector input into these discussions. The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) highlighted concerns that delays could adversely impact exports.

Chaichan Charoensuk, the TNSC chairman, noted the lack of significant progress in preparing for potential US-imposed measures aimed at reducing its trade deficit with Thailand. He warned that without a defined negotiation strategy or a cohesive trade policy, the government might struggle to address issues promptly, affecting exports to the US.

Private organisations, including the TNSC, are advocating for a joint committee comprising both government and private sector representatives to address these challenges. Chaichan emphasised that companies engaged in US trade possess detailed information crucial for planning an effective negotiation strategy. Despite repeated requests, the private sector has not been invited to participate in discussions.

Chaichan expressed concerns over the slow pace of governmental preparation and the absence of a clear negotiation strategy, which could negatively impact exports. In 2024, exports to the US were valued at nearly US$55 billion, representing 18% of total shipments, and this figure could decrease without a strategy. He indicated that effects might become evident in the first half of this year.

Related Articles

Reports suggest that Thailand may increase imports of US agricultural products, such as animal feed corn, soybeans, and crude oil, as part of negotiations. Chaichan advised the government to consider the long-term impact of increased agricultural imports, which could harm the local farming sector, against the benefit of reducing Thailand’s trade surplus with the US.

In 2024, Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was the 11th largest worldwide, at over US$35 billion or 1.2 trillion baht. Chaichan questioned the extent of imports required to mitigate the US trade deficit, reported Bangkok Post.

Beyond the US trade surplus, Chaichan pointed out the need for Thailand to address its trade deficit with China, which reached 1.6 trillion baht (US$47 billion) in 2024. He urged the government to act swiftly, as imports from China are anticipated to rise due to US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20% Thailand News

Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20%

10 hours ago
Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured Bangkok News

Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured

10 hours ago
2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return Pattaya News

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

10 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video) Thailand News

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

10 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime Thailand News

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

10 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots Thailand News

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

10 hours ago
Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement Bangkok News

Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

10 hours ago
Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight Phuket News

Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight

10 hours ago
Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks Business News

Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks

10 hours ago
Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy Thailand News

Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy

11 hours ago
Thailand &#038; China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy Thailand News

Thailand & China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy

11 hours ago
Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama Phuket News

Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama

11 hours ago
Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video) Thailand News

Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video)

11 hours ago
Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach

11 hours ago
Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew Phuket Travel

Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew

11 hours ago
Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam Phuket News

Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam

11 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase

11 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets

12 hours ago
Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid Crime News

Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid

12 hours ago
Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case Phuket News

Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case

12 hours ago
Search continues for missing student in Nan River Thailand News

Search continues for missing student in Nan River

12 hours ago
DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case Thailand News

DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case

12 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business

12 hours ago
Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok

12 hours ago
Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists

13 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
102 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

10 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

10 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

10 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

10 hours ago