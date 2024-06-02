Pattaya mayor takes action to prevent parasailing accidents

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has called for urgent action following a worrying increase in accidents related to parasailing and other water activities.

In a decisive meeting held on Friday, May 31, the mayor sat down with city and tourist police to discuss tightening regulations for parasailing operators.

Currently, these operators offer an array of activities: from thrilling jet ski rides and adventurous squid fishing to relaxing sunset photography and fun-filled banana boat rides, all set against the stunning Pattaya Beach. Parasailing, in particular, has become a tourist favourite, providing the exhilarating experience of soaring above the sea. However, the surge in accidents has prompted serious safety concerns.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensarn, Chief of Pattaya Tourist Police, joined the discussion, stressing the need for robust regulatory measures.

“Our primary focus is to develop comprehensive guidelines that ensure the safety of our visitors.”

The meeting underscored the importance of involving relevant agencies in future discussions to craft and implement these essential safety protocols.

One of the key proposals on the table was to mandate that parasailing operators inform participants about new safety guidelines and provide insurance coverage for their activities, reported Pattaya Mail.

This initiative aims to offer tourists greater peace of mind, knowing they are protected while enjoying Pattaya’s thrilling water adventures.

In related news, the Thai government’s plan to boost tourism faces another tough challenge after a Chinese woman, who suffered a broken leg while parasailing in Phuket, condemned Thai service providers for putting money before safety. The Chinese woman recounted the parasailing accident in Phuket in a video shared on her Douyin account on February 27.

In other news, four French divers, who found themselves stranded overnight on an island off Sattahip in Chon Buri, were successfully rescued on May 2. Their vessel had unexpectedly become detached from its mooring and drifted away while they were diving near Koh Manwichai.