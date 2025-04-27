Phuket seeks special local government organisation status

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner5 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2025
56 1 minute read
Phuket seeks special local government organisation status
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, who leads the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, has submitted a proposal urging for Phuket to be designated as a special local government organisation. This occurred during a visit from a Senate subcommittee.

The Senate Subcommittee on Decentralisation, Transfer of Missions and Governance for Local Administrative Organisations and Special Forms of Local Administration visited Phuket on April 23 to review the proposal.

Kongsak presented his proposal at the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) offices in Phuket Town. The session, held on April 23, was attended by the Senate subcommittee members.

Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai and PPAO President Rewat Areerob welcomed the attendees, who included representatives from various government and private sectors.

Related Articles

The Senate committee delegation was led by Apinan Phuekphong, Fourth Vice Chairman of the Committee on Local Administration and Chairman of the Subcommittee. The group was there to learn about local governance strategies and to hear presentations.

Kongsak emphasised Phuket’s potential for greater self-governance and local development, according to the official meeting report.

Chalermporn Piyanarongroj, Chief Administrative Officer of Phuket City Municipality, also contributed by outlining the municipality’s management structure and spatial development plans.

The meeting acted as a forum for stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of Phuket becoming a special local government area, considering its significance as a major revenue generator through tourism, reported Phuket News.

Discussions also addressed current challenges and provided suggestions for sustainable development in the area, the official report concluded.

Phuket seeks special local government organisation status | News by Thaiger
Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

In other Phuket news, a well-known Phuket restaurant boasting scenic sea views is facing legal repercussions after a police raid resulted in the seizure of over 4 rai of land due to alleged illegal forest encroachment and unlicensed construction.

The operation, which took place on April 24, involved officials from the Phuket Provincial Forestry Office, Phuket Marine Chief, natural resources and environment officers, and Phuket City Police, who posted seizure notices at Khon Thai 2 Restaurant in Phuket Town, revealing significant environmental violations.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket seeks special local government organisation status Phuket News

Phuket seeks special local government organisation status

5 minutes ago
Man arrested after sword-wielding altercation in Phuket Phuket News

Man arrested after sword-wielding altercation in Phuket

23 minutes ago
Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system Thailand News

Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system

46 minutes ago
Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan Thailand News

Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

1 hour ago
Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand Bangkok News

Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand

2 hours ago
Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi

2 hours ago
Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park Krabi News

Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature Thailand News

Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature

3 hours ago
Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand Thailand News

Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand

4 hours ago
SRT extends Thai-Chinese rail project by 201 days Thailand News

SRT extends Thai-Chinese rail project by 201 days

4 hours ago
Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack Pattaya News

Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack

4 hours ago
Fire engulfs Rangsit grassland, dangerously close to gas pipeline Thailand News

Fire engulfs Rangsit grassland, dangerously close to gas pipeline

5 hours ago
Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary Thailand News

Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary

5 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for murder of transgender in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for murder of transgender in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Summer storm looms: 56 provinces in Thailand to be hit Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm looms: 56 provinces in Thailand to be hit

7 hours ago
Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60 Bangkok News

Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60

1 day ago
8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram&#8217;s Mun River, mother distraught Thailand News

8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram’s Mun River, mother distraught

1 day ago
Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home Pattaya News

Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home

1 day ago
Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival Thailand News

Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival

1 day ago
2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Pattaya&#8217;s new drainage system ready for rainy season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new drainage system ready for rainy season

1 day ago
Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested Phuket News

Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested

1 day ago
Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested Pattaya News

Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested

1 day ago
Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs Thailand News

Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner5 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2025
56 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

1 day ago
Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

2 days ago
Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab

Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab

2 days ago
Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

2 days ago