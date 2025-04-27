Phuket seeks special local government organisation status

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, who leads the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, has submitted a proposal urging for Phuket to be designated as a special local government organisation. This occurred during a visit from a Senate subcommittee.

The Senate Subcommittee on Decentralisation, Transfer of Missions and Governance for Local Administrative Organisations and Special Forms of Local Administration visited Phuket on April 23 to review the proposal.

Kongsak presented his proposal at the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) offices in Phuket Town. The session, held on April 23, was attended by the Senate subcommittee members.

Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai and PPAO President Rewat Areerob welcomed the attendees, who included representatives from various government and private sectors.

The Senate committee delegation was led by Apinan Phuekphong, Fourth Vice Chairman of the Committee on Local Administration and Chairman of the Subcommittee. The group was there to learn about local governance strategies and to hear presentations.

Kongsak emphasised Phuket’s potential for greater self-governance and local development, according to the official meeting report.

Chalermporn Piyanarongroj, Chief Administrative Officer of Phuket City Municipality, also contributed by outlining the municipality’s management structure and spatial development plans.

The meeting acted as a forum for stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of Phuket becoming a special local government area, considering its significance as a major revenue generator through tourism, reported Phuket News.

Discussions also addressed current challenges and provided suggestions for sustainable development in the area, the official report concluded.

