Lost at sea: Thailand – A study from ISLA | The Thaiger

Phuket
Lost at sea: Thailand – A study from ISLA
By Daren Jenner, Thailand Section Chief, Marine Safety Officer, International Surf Life Saving Association
The International Surf Lifesaving Association has just released an alarming study it calls “Lost at Sea: Thailand”. The study highlights the stark reality of the dangers of the two-faced Andaman Sea that surrounds the famous holiday Island of Phuket, Thailand.
During the dry season (November to April), Phuket’s ocean waters are the picture-perfect azure paradise that travellers crave. During the monsoon season (May to October), however, the Andaman Sea becomes an angry and violent wave-generator, and Phuket’s west coast beaches change into rip-current-infested danger zones.
In April 2012, the Thai Department of Health stopped publicly releasing drowning figures for Phuket and the surrounding ocean waters. In response, the ISLA has combed available media archives, and compiled a detailed list of documented deaths, along with serious injuries, in the ocean waters surrounding Phuket, including the Greater Phuket area and the gulf of Thailand. The study lists deaths and serious injuries due to drowning and marine accidents from May 2012 to the present (February 5, 2020).
The results of the study are shocking: 253 deaths and 417 serious injuries and non-fatal drownings were documented in the greater Phuket area since May 2012.
Drowning is a Process – Not an Outcome
Q: How can a drowning be non-fatal? Doesn’t someone have to die for it to be a ‘real’ drowning?
A: Drowning is defined by the World Health Organisation as a process.
Once serious respiratory impairment begins due to immersion in liquid, a drowning has occurred. The two main outcomes possible after the drowning process begins are 1) Non-fatal and 2) Fatal. This new way of looking at drowning can be compared to a stroke. With timely medical treatment, stroke patients can survive, but many have severe deficits. The fact the patient survived the stroke does not negate the fact that a stroke occurred. Similarly, drowning patients can survive, and some wind up with severe deficits. The fact that the person survived the drowning does not mean they weren’t drowning in the first place.
REMEMBER: Drowning is a process, and can result in death OR be non-fatal.
Reversing the Trend
The big picture is Phuket’s ongoing drowning epidemic and the worldwide social media attention it has attracted. The goal was, and still is, to assist local lifeguards to create a unified, professional lifeguard force for the Island. Only then will the grisly drownings, jet-ski accidents, vessel collisions with mass casualties, and snorkelling deaths begin to recede.
Only then, will Phuket’s internationally infamous broken marine safety system begin to improve.
On behalf of Phuket’s struggling lifeguards, the ISLA is re-sending its urgent call. Please support a fully-funded and internationally certified lifeguard force for Phuket and the surrounding ocean waters. Properly equipped ocean lifeguards are needed 365 days a year, and are crucial to restoring Phuket’s tourism safety. The time to act is now.
Daren Jenner
Thailand Section Chief, Marine Safety Officer, ISLA
Coronavirus
Phuket announces quarantine for arrivals from South Korea only
Breaking with national policy, Phuket’s governor yesterday announced forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, but mentioned no other “risk areas” for the Covid-19 coronavirus.Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana chaired a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at which four quarantine zones were announced, where arrivals from South Koreans are to remain for 14 days before being allowed to mingle with the island’s general population.
According to a report from the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, the forced quarantine applies to any persons entering arriving in Phuket from South Korea. The report makes no mention of visitors arriving from any of the five other “risk areas” identified by the Ministry of Public Health two days ago, namely China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy, and Iran.
The failure to mention quarantine requirements for visitors from the five other areas ignores Phuket’s refusal to allow the roughly 2,500 people on board the cruise ship Costa Fortuna, which arrived in Patong on Friday, to come ashore, due to the 64 Italians on board, and appears aimed at the hundreds of “phee noi” (little ghosts): Thai workers returning from South Korea
The Costa Fortuna departed Phuket yesterday and is now en route back to Singapore.
“To support the situation, measures have been issued for surveillance, prevention, observation of groups traveling from Korea in line with Section 34 of the Communicable Disease Control Act 2015 to protect the safety of Phuket people.”
“Travelers from the Republic of Korea must undergo inspection, surveillance, prevention, control and observation by separating, quarantining or controlling at the places specified by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee until they are treated or no longer under suspicion of being infected.”
“Whoever violates or fails to comply with this order shall be liable to a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015.”
Songkran
Patong cancels all official Songkran events
“This year, Patong will not hold any official Songkran festival celebration events at all.”
All official Songkran events in Phuket’s Patong municipality, including the “Songkran on the Beach” play zone and the DJ dance party have been cancelled. Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup made the announcement on her social media channels yesterday.
Patong is the traditional epicentre for Songkran festivities in Phuket, with the beach resort town hosting a variety of celebrations events and entertainment performances on the beach for locals and tourists alike. Festivities were to be held each day and night, from April 11 through 15.
But Chalermluck says the festivities are off.
“This year, Patong will not hold any official Songkran festival celebration events at all. We held a discussion and concluded that we will not hold any official events at all because we want to avoid all risk of COVID-19 spreading, which becomes more likely with large crowds. We will make an official announcement soon.”
Among the official events were the popular sand sculpting competition, the Miss Songkran beauty pageant, traditional Thai dance shows, live music performances and an electronic dance music party on the beach. The large public merit-making events traditionally held at Loma Park in the morning during the Songkran holidays have also been cancelled.
Chalermluck stressed that cancelling official public events did not mean there was a ban on celebrating Songkran in Patong.
“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to. But please be careful when playing, be polite and safe.”
Thailand has not seen a community spread of the virus, and only confirmed 47 cases, the majority of whom have recovered, but as cases grow across the globe, there is concern that a massive event like the water festival, which could easily draw over a hundred thousand people, would risk spreading the disease further.
Songkran is the Thai New Year Holiday and the single biggest holiday event on the Thai calendar. The events cancelled were the public events, people are of course free to celebrate privately.
Coronavirus
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
A document from the Bangkok Disease Control Department has confirmed that there was a 35 year old Chinese patient at Phuket’s Vachira Hospital with coronavirus last month. The documents were made available at a media conference confirming the latest figures from around Thailand yesterday. One of the listings of confirmed cases was the Phuket patient (below).
The patient’s listing was for February 3.
The information came to light on a Thai media outlet called The Southern TH, and has been shared on many other local Phuket media outlets, including Phuket People’s Voice and Newshawk Phuket. The report was also made on the BBC Thai.
The commissioner of the Bangkok disease control department said in the regular press update about Covid-19 around Thailand that the documents “are real documents, but internal documents for medical personnel”.
“The documents weren’t for the general public as they didn’t want people to panic”.
The commissioner also said that there were currently 3,895 people around Thailand who were under observation. And 8 people had been identified upon arrival at the Phuket International Airport with routine screening and currently isolated pending tests.
Vachira Hospital Phuket held a media conference on March 3 and told the attending media that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket. Two days later the Bangkok Disease Control Department confirmed that there had been one confirmed case.
Further official comments have not been made by officials at Vachira Hospital Phuket as of the time of publication. It is not known if the patient is still under care at the hospital.
