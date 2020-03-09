Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
The suicide letter from a former Yala judge, who took his own life on Saturday, continued to raise many suspicions about the independence of the Thai judicial system.
Khanakorn Pianchana, previously the head of the trial court at Yala Provincial Court in southern Thailand, took his own life on Saturday in his Chiang Mai residence. He posted a 2 page letter dated March 6 titled “Khanakorn October” (translated) which he posted on his Facebook page.
The letter mentioned the incident last October when he shot himself in the Yala courtroom after begrudgingly reading a ruling. Before that incident he had already posted a 25 page statement claiming that a superior judge had been trying to influence his judgement in a criminal case.
Read more about the October 4 incident when the judge shot himself in a Yala Court HERE and HERE.
Khanakorn mentioned in his weekend suicide note that following the first suicide attempt he was “sure he would be dismissed as a judge”. Instead he was investigated by the Thai Court of Justice and was charged as a suspect in a criminal case. He insisted that he had acted in the Yala courtroom out of sincerity “to return justice to the people”.
“Being deprived of a job I love means a loss of one’s true self. My body and mind cannot bear the consequences of my action and my life is now filled with misery.” (as translated in The Nation)
“I do not regret it and I’m proud of being part of administering justice for the Thai people.”
“In the past, we had the 1997 Constitution written by the Constitution Drafting Council. People and academics admit it was the most democratic charter the country had ever had. You may wonder why when the charter was in effect, reviewing a ruling at the first-court level is not allowed. Could it be that the drafters knew such a review could pave the way for interfering of a ruling by regional court presidents?”
“I want to ask friends, you fellow-Thais: Do you find an evil intention in what I had done, which led to disciplinary and criminal action against me? A reply in your heart is enough. As for me, I knew from the start. It’s a pity you are not my judge.“
I thought I would surely die on October 4 of 2019, but heaven decided to spare me and let me have extra time with my family. I have used it to fix and renovate my house, making sure that my wife and son can live here safely and comfortably.”
“I have taught my son to be strong and be good. A good person is one who does good things for himself, others, and the general public under the framework of morality.“
“March 6-7 is a suitable date for me to leave this world, since my son’s summer vacation has already started. Before that I tried to meditate to calm my mind but it didn’t work out so well, so I decided to calm it with force.”
“Life is just a journey. This body is not our own. In the end everything will turn to dust and we inevitably have to leave our duties and loved ones. The only thing that remains is our good deeds in the memory of others. I wish you all good luck and happiness. Farewell.”
Khanakorn also added a postscript that a donation for his son’s scholarship is welcome by money transfer to his Siam Commercial Bank savings account Khanakorn Pianchana at account Number 714-236-9930.
The dead judge’s letter has stirred up Thai netizens and attracted broad criticism of the judicial system, again. Pro-democracy netizens are also expressing their deep sorrow and sympathy with him and his family while some government supporters have added their lukewarm condolences.
Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, from the governing Prachachart Party called for an investigation into his death yesterday maintaining that the case be handled “immediately and with transparency”.
“The government should also consider providing his family with financial aid as well as a pension package that is suitable for a judge who gave his life for the integrity of his career,”
Some responses uncluded the phrases… “return justice to the judge” and “return justice to the people”.
After Khanakorn’s first suicide attempt last year, Yala’s senior judge identified by Khanakorn denied interfering with the judge’s verdict. At the time the case related to national security matter involving a law enforcement agency fighting insurgency in the deep South.
Khanakorn’s verdict acquitted those who were charged by the authorities. The case sparked an intense political debate with some blaming Khanakorn for making political points while pro-democracy activists demanded reform of the judicial system.
Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party, posted his response on Saturday…
“Khanakorn is not a criminal, he is a judge who tried to uphold justice. I would like to express my condolences to his family and his loved ones, hoping they will have the strength to bear this time of sadness and this unbearable incident.“
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Judge commits suicide
A judge is dead after shooting himself in the heart in his home in Chiang Mai province. He had previously attempted suicide in his courtroom after being pressured to change a verdict.
In October last year, Kanakorn Pianchana, then a judge in the provincial court of Thailand’s southern Yala province, publicly claimed he had been approached by someone who “forced” him to change the not guilty verdicts of five defendants, condemning three of them to death and sending another two to prison, despite the lack of sufficient evidence to convict any of them. Yala and the neighbouring provinces are the site of Thailand’s “Southern Insurgency.”
Kanakorn decried the unfair treatment of judges in the court, such as being required to work after office hours to write verdicts without overtime pay, and being forbidden to work in a second job to earn extra income. He urged lawmakers to amend the judicial charter to prevent senior judges from screening the verdicts of the judges in the lower court of first instance before they are delivered.
On Friday October 4, he shot himself in the chest in his own courtroom. He was rushed to hospital and his life was saved.
This morning he was less fortunate.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Newshawk Phuket
Tourism
Chiang Mai to see passenger numbers fall by 40% in wake of virus fears
The numbers at Chiang Mai’s international airport will fall 40% to 3.5 million in the first six months of this year if the outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirusdrags on until the middle of the year.
Chiang Mai airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri said late last week that flights to the airport during the period January 1 to February 25 dropped 24% year on year, and passenger numbers fell 40% year on year to 22,000 daily.
This as the airport is expanding service areas to improve its capacity.
In the last two years, the airport has catered to 11 million passengers, despite being built for to serve a maximum of 8 million per year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Smoke from fires, mostly deliberately lit, continue to choke sections of central and northern Thailand today. Light winds are not blowing away the smog and haze produced by the smoke, particularly in the north where Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have readings today from ‘unhealthy’ too ‘very unhealthy’ – in a range from 170 up to 240 (particles of PM2.5 microns per cubic metre of air).
Chiang Mai’s air quality is the 2nd worst in the world today, as measured by airquality.com, beaten only by the perennially bad air quality choking Dhaka in Bangladesh.
The satellite heat maps clearly indicates hundreds of deliberately lit fires in neighbouring Myanmar, and areas of central Thailand and Cambodia which are the source of the smoke haze impacting the northern cities and towns.
Whilst Bangkok’s air quality has improved in and directly around the capital – from ‘unhealthy’ on Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for some individuals’ today – there is still plenty of smoke descending on the provinces directly north of the capital today.
Most of Bangkok’s public schools, under the administration of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, were closed on Wednesday until today. Students will be returning on Monday after their two day enforced ‘holiday’.
The government maintains that it is cracking down on the deliberately lit plantation and farm fires where farmers burn-off the remnants of the crops (as in the case of sugar, corn and some fruits), or prepare the areas (in the case of rice). But, in reality, there appears to be little or no reductions in the number of fires being lit in farming areas around Thailand.
The agricultural machinery to make these soil preparations and clearances is expensive and not readily available for the farmers. Driven by concerns over price, the farmers opt for the cheapest means possible – incinerating areas and producing enormous fires and smoke that can last for days.
Meanwhile, even if the Thai authorities are able to reduce the number of fires lit within its own borders, the satellite fire maps clearly indicates the hundreds of similar fires lit in neighbouring Myanmar and Cambodia, where Thai authorities have no control.
PHOTO: Richard Barrow
GRAPHIC: The satellite maps clearly show where the fires are popping up.
Areas in central and northern Thailand are suffering from bad air quality today. Check the readings, updated hourly from hundreds of monitoring stations around the country HERE.
