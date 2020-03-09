image
image
Connect with us

Hot News

Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

A new Super Poll survey shows that 71.2% of respondents disagree with the Government’s recently announced plans to hand out two 1,000 baht monthly cash give-aways to low income earners. The new economic stimulus package was announced last week by the finance ministry to help cushion the impact of the sagging economy and threats from the COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for Super Poll says the results indicate that the Thai Government’s “support base is eroding, as reflected in the high percentage opposed to the latest cash giveaway.”

The poll results also show that 92% want Thais returning from high-risk countries to be quarantined for up to 27 days, instead of the current 14 days. They also want Thai embassies, in countries with widespread Covid-19 infections, to stop issuing entry visas.

The Super Poll surveyed 1,129 people, representing all occupations across the country, between March 5 – 7.

In other results from the survey…

• 75.2% of the respondents were concerned that people coming to Thailand from the high-risk countries, both infected and not infected, might lack social responsibility and spread the disease, while 64.3% were afraid that these arrivals may not be full transparent about their health.

• 67.9% are worried that arrivals from high risk countries might impact the tourism sector, while 44.5% are afraid of those coming from high risk countries.

• 96.4% are supportive of the Charoen Pokphand Group’s proposal to build a factory to produce face masks for free distribution to the people, and transfer the factory to Chulalongkorn Hospital after the virus threat has passed.

• 95.3% of the respondents agree that tough action should be taken against returnees from high risk countries who do not observe mandatory quarantine.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae in Pattani province - Pattani police

Gunmen in Pattanni province in Thailand’s restive South shot dead an assistant village headman while he was exercising at a children’s playground yesterday. Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to Thailand’s Southern Conflict.

The drive-by shooting occurred at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.

Witnesses say Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae village, was using the exercise equipment when four men pulled up on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a pistol, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The gunnmen fled immediately after the attack.

No shell casings were found at the scene, indicating that the gun used was a revolver.

Police are investigating.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Wanted killer dies of unknown causes

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Wanted killer dies of unknown causes | The Thaiger
Volunteers take the body of hit man Yuthana Chukaew to hospital for an autopsy after he died of unspecified causes at a house Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning - Nujaree Raekrun, Bangkok Post

An infamous killer, long sought by police, died this morning of “an unspecified illness” at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. A team of police officers and a doctor from the district hospital went to the house after being informed of the death of the wanted hit man, identified as 49 year old Yuthana Chukaew, known to the public as “Sua Liam Thungpho.” Yuthana was found lying dead on the open platform of the house, wearing a camouflage T-shirt and a loin cloth.

Local villagers told police that Yuthana came down from a hideout in nearby mountains to stay at his mother’s house several days ago. He lost consciousness and died this morning, evidently of heart failure.

Yuthana was wanted in several murder and drug cases that took place in three different district of the province. In September 2015 he was involved in a shootout with a police unit that left one officer injured. He manage to break through a police siege and escape.

Yuthana’s younger brother Thirayuth, aged 40, is also wanted on murder and drug charges. Years ago, when police surrounded his house, he surrendered for fear of becoming the victim of an extra-judicial killing. In 2017, he broke out of a Nakhon Si Thammarat prison along with a fellow inmate.

Thirayuth remains at large. On July 19, 2019, he allegedly committed a murder Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Events

Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire after she won crown at the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya - Reuters

“This is for you, I made this for you.”

The crowd was smaller and there were temperature checks for attendees, but the show went on: Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned as the winner of what is billed as the world’s biggest transgender pageant yesterday in Pattaya.

To allay fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus, the entire venue in the seaside resort town was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. Organisers advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.

Unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak, the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant went ahead, although the crowd was markedly smaller than those of previous years, and there were many empty seats.

All contestants had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go onstage in their national costumes, swimsuits and glamourous evening gowns.

Fluchaire hailed her victory as “a win for all trans-women in Latin America.”

The second and third place went to contestants from Brazil and Thailand.

Thailand was the first country outside China to record an infection with the new coronavirus, but with only 50 cases recorded so far, it is no longer even in the 20 worst affected countries.

With the infection rate slowing in China as well, the Chinese contestant hailed efforts to stop the spread of the virus there.

“I’m so proud of my country. It’s like a lesson for everyone, for the earth, we can get through it,” said the contestant, who gave her name just as Lacey to conceal her identity.

The annual pageant was in its fifteenth year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude toward gender and sexual diversity since homosexuality was decriminalized here in 1956.

But activists say LGBT people still face discrimination and stigma in schools, the workplace and health facilities, and are often rejected by their families.

SOURCE: Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

Trending