Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme | The Thaiger

Hot News
Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme
A new Super Poll survey shows that 71.2% of respondents disagree with the Government’s recently announced plans to hand out two 1,000 baht monthly cash give-aways to low income earners. The new economic stimulus package was announced last week by the finance ministry to help cushion the impact of the sagging economy and threats from the COVID-19 outbreak.
A spokesperson for Super Poll says the results indicate that the Thai Government’s “support base is eroding, as reflected in the high percentage opposed to the latest cash giveaway.”
The poll results also show that 92% want Thais returning from high-risk countries to be quarantined for up to 27 days, instead of the current 14 days. They also want Thai embassies, in countries with widespread Covid-19 infections, to stop issuing entry visas.
The Super Poll surveyed 1,129 people, representing all occupations across the country, between March 5 – 7.
In other results from the survey…
• 75.2% of the respondents were concerned that people coming to Thailand from the high-risk countries, both infected and not infected, might lack social responsibility and spread the disease, while 64.3% were afraid that these arrivals may not be full transparent about their health.
• 67.9% are worried that arrivals from high risk countries might impact the tourism sector, while 44.5% are afraid of those coming from high risk countries.
• 96.4% are supportive of the Charoen Pokphand Group’s proposal to build a factory to produce face masks for free distribution to the people, and transfer the factory to Chulalongkorn Hospital after the virus threat has passed.
• 95.3% of the respondents agree that tough action should be taken against returnees from high risk countries who do not observe mandatory quarantine.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
Gunmen in Pattanni province in Thailand’s restive South shot dead an assistant village headman while he was exercising at a children’s playground yesterday. Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to Thailand’s Southern Conflict.
The drive-by shooting occurred at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.
Witnesses say Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae village, was using the exercise equipment when four men pulled up on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a pistol, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The gunnmen fled immediately after the attack.
No shell casings were found at the scene, indicating that the gun used was a revolver.
Police are investigating.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Wanted killer dies of unknown causes
An infamous killer, long sought by police, died this morning of “an unspecified illness” at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. A team of police officers and a doctor from the district hospital went to the house after being informed of the death of the wanted hit man, identified as 49 year old Yuthana Chukaew, known to the public as “Sua Liam Thungpho.” Yuthana was found lying dead on the open platform of the house, wearing a camouflage T-shirt and a loin cloth.
Local villagers told police that Yuthana came down from a hideout in nearby mountains to stay at his mother’s house several days ago. He lost consciousness and died this morning, evidently of heart failure.
Yuthana was wanted in several murder and drug cases that took place in three different district of the province. In September 2015 he was involved in a shootout with a police unit that left one officer injured. He manage to break through a police siege and escape.
Yuthana’s younger brother Thirayuth, aged 40, is also wanted on murder and drug charges. Years ago, when police surrounded his house, he surrendered for fear of becoming the victim of an extra-judicial killing. In 2017, he broke out of a Nakhon Si Thammarat prison along with a fellow inmate.
Thirayuth remains at large. On July 19, 2019, he allegedly committed a murder Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya
“This is for you, I made this for you.”
The crowd was smaller and there were temperature checks for attendees, but the show went on: Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned as the winner of what is billed as the world’s biggest transgender pageant yesterday in Pattaya.
To allay fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus, the entire venue in the seaside resort town was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. Organisers advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.
Unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak, the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant went ahead, although the crowd was markedly smaller than those of previous years, and there were many empty seats.
All contestants had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go onstage in their national costumes, swimsuits and glamourous evening gowns.
Fluchaire hailed her victory as “a win for all trans-women in Latin America.”
The second and third place went to contestants from Brazil and Thailand.
Thailand was the first country outside China to record an infection with the new coronavirus, but with only 50 cases recorded so far, it is no longer even in the 20 worst affected countries.
With the infection rate slowing in China as well, the Chinese contestant hailed efforts to stop the spread of the virus there.
“I’m so proud of my country. It’s like a lesson for everyone, for the earth, we can get through it,” said the contestant, who gave her name just as Lacey to conceal her identity.
The annual pageant was in its fifteenth year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude toward gender and sexual diversity since homosexuality was decriminalized here in 1956.
But activists say LGBT people still face discrimination and stigma in schools, the workplace and health facilities, and are often rejected by their families.
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news
ไวรัสโคโรน่าล่าสุด ตายแล้ว 1016 ศพ ติดเชื้อทะลุ 4.3 หมื่น แต่มีข่าวดี
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
Kasikorn bank stops exchanging foreign cash
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme
Lost at sea: Thailand – A study from ISLA
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
Wanted killer dies of unknown causes
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway
Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
- Bangkok2 days ago
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand announces 4 new coronavirus cases, all from Italy or Iran
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Second Princess cruise ship held over virus “links”
- Coronavirus4 days ago
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
- Coronavirus24 hours ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”