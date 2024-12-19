Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A video clip sparking safety concerns has taken social media by storm, showing a lorry missing a wheel and with a bulging tyre, driving along Thep Kasattri Road, in Thalang, Phuket.

Shared by a popular local social media page, the 27-second video amassed significant attention and stirred a variety of reactions online.

The incident occurred on the outbound lane of Thep Kasattri Road, where a lorry belonging to a construction company was seen fully loaded with building materials. The person who recorded the video highlighted the perilous state of the vehicle, describing the situation as extremely dangerous.

In the video, the individual can be heard saying, “The load is not light, this is very risky. One wheel is missing, and the other tyre looks like it’s about to burst. This tyre is full of holes.”

Once shared, the clip quickly went viral, prompting a wave of comments and debates among netizens. Many expressed concerns about the safety implications of such a vehicle on the road. Some wondered if the driver was heading to a nearby shop, suggesting possible destinations at the Mueang Mai junction or another location near Maenick.

“If there are remnants of the tyre, that’s more dangerous because they could fly off while driving. But if it’s just a missing wheel, there are still several wheels carrying the weight.

“If the truck is empty, there’s no need to worry. Stay calm and don’t rush to judge.”

Others took a more humorous approach.

“Keep going as long as the materials haven’t reached the customer.”

“The boss says it’s still usable.”

Some even compared the situation to their own experiences.

“It’s similar to my motorbike; the tyre is almost worn out.”

Questions were raised about the driver’s maintenance habits.

“Does the driver ever check the vehicle?”

“It can still run, there are still 21 wheels left.”

Phuket officials and local road safety advocates are likely to take this incident as a reminder of the crucial need for routine checks and adherence to vehicle safety regulations, reported KhaoSod.