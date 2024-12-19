Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client’s lap

Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client’s lap
A Thai party entertainer in the southern province of Surat Thani is seeking justice and compensation from a client’s girlfriend who physically assaulted her for allegedly sitting on her boyfriend’s lap.

The female party entertainer, Namphung Sumaporn, shared details of the assault on Facebook to seek justice for her colleague, identified only as 27 year old Bee. The incident occurred during a party at approximately 10.30am on December 14.

According to Namphung, Bee was physically attacked by the girlfriend of one of her clients, despite having never met or had any previous conflict with her. Bee sustained wounds and bruises on her arms, which impacted her ability to work.

Bee filed a complaint at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station. She insisted she was merely performing her duties as a server, which included serving alcohol to clients and had no romantic involvement with the client as his girlfriend might assume.

The attacker, identified as Mew, along with her boyfriend, Toon, and other clients, have not taken any responsibility for the incident.

A friend of Toon, who was present at the party, told Channel 8 that Mew attacked Bee out of jealousy after seeing her sitting on Toon’s lap. This angered Mew, prompting the assault.

Thai female party entertianmer assaulted by client's girlfriend
Photo via Facebook/ Hot News ประเทศไทย

Bee revealed that Mew also filed a counter-complaint against her and shared a photo of herself with an influential news reporter, Buddha Apiwan, to imply she had powerful support.

Bee expressed concern that she might not receive justice because of Mew’s connection to this influential figure.

Buddha later clarified that he did not know Mew personally and would never support her actions.

Thai woman assaulted party entertainer for sitting on her boyfriend's lap
The couple, Toon and Mew. | Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว : อีซ้อ

The police accepted Bee’s complaint and advised her to undergo a thorough medical examination and obtain a health certificate as evidence for the case.

In a related incident, a Chinese man attacked a Thai waiter in Prachin Buri province with a knife in June after the waiter intervened to stop him from sexually assaulting a female party entertainer.

Additionally, two female party entertainers lost nearly 200,000 baht to two Thai men who posed as wealthy businessmen, hired them for work, and later tricked them into an investment scam.

