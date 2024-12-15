Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

Heavy rainfall over consecutive days on Koh Samui has led to a landslide that engulfed a workers’ camp, leaving two individuals missing. Police have launched a search operation, highlighting the precarious situation as the incident occurred in two separate events.

Police in Koh Samui’s Surat Thani province received a distress call this morning regarding a landslide that buried a construction workers’ camp on a hillside in Soi Himathong, Moo 1, Maret subdistrict. Two Myanmar nationals, aged 27 and 37, remain missing following the landslide.

Immediately after receiving the report, the officers informed their superiors and coordinated with Koh Samui’s police patrol, local administrative bodies, and rescue organisations, including the Samui Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, the Fourth Army Area Internal Security Operations Command on Samui, the Kusol Songkroh Foundation, Wat Plai Laem Rescue Foundation, and the Samui Rescue Centre, to commence the search for the missing individuals.

“The landslide covered the workers’ accommodation, and rescue teams are digging through the earth at the presumed location of the missing workers,” one official stated. Due to continuous rainfall, the site remains hazardous with concerns about further landslides.

The relentless rain over several days has saturated the soil, increasing the risk of landslides. Police have called in excavators to expedite the search for the missing individuals. As of yesterday, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of severe weather conditions affecting 19 provinces, with temperatures dropping and strong winds.

A separate notice issued yesterday, December 14, by the Department of Mineral Resources alerted residents in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan districts to the risk of landslides, particularly in steep and hillside areas, advising vigilance given the heavy rainfall.

A co-worker who witnessed the events reported that the first landslide struck at 4.30am, followed by a second at 5.40am, which resulted in three adjacent workers’ quarters being buried. The landslide prompted immediate action from emergency responders to locate and rescue those trapped inside.

Koh Samui, with its seven subdistricts—Ang Thong, Lipa Noi, Taling Ngam, Na Mueang, Maret, Bo Phut, and Mae Nam—and Koh Phangan with its two subdistricts—Koh Phangan and Ban Tai—are marked as potential landslide zones, with varying risk levels indicated by yellow, orange, and red codes for medium to very high risk, reported KhaoSod.

The island’s hilly terrains and slopes have become popular sites for vacation homes, resorts, and hotels, primarily owned by foreigners and some Thai nationals. However, many of these constructions are unauthorised, built in prohibited zones, or encroach on forest areas. Consequently, police have initiated inspections and legal actions against several illegal constructions.

