Villager killed by wild elephant in Chanthaburi forest tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A villager gathering forest products in Mueang Phaya Kamphut, Chanthaburi province, was tragically killed by a wild elephant yesterday, March 1.

Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Katanyu Association in Pong Nam Ron were informed of the incident, which occurred within a military area in the subdistrict of Pong Nam Ron, district of Pong Nam Ron.

Following the report, local administrative officers, forest officials, soldiers from the 4th Marine Ranger Control Unit, and a team of volunteers specialising in driving away wild elephants, along with villagers, proceeded to the site. The incident took place in a dense forest area, approximately 3 kilometres from the village, known to be inhabited by several elephants.

Police and related agencies assembled at Mueang Phaya Kamphut to strategise the operation, aiming to retrieve the deceased from the forest. Due to the dense habitat and presence of elephants, the team had to proceed on foot with the utmost caution to avoid potential danger from the wild animals.

Upon reaching the scene, the body of 54 year old Thongdee Muthong was discovered lying on his back on the grass. An initial assessment revealed injuries to his chest and chin.

After a preliminary examination, rescue volunteers carefully wrapped the body in a hammock, securing it to a wooden beam, before transporting it out of the forest. The body was then taken to Pong Nam Ron Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Police interviewed Thongdee’s friend, who recounted that they had decided to go foraging in the forest of the military area after a break from their regular work. They agreed to separate and explore different paths, planning to meet up at a designated location later, reported KhaoSod.

However, when the friend returned to the meeting point, he was shocked to find Thongdee already dead, with visible injuries likely caused by a wild elephant. The friend promptly alerted the officials to the incident.

Thailand News
