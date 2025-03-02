Swedish man in tears after girlfriend’s tragic suicide in Pattaya

Bright Choomanee
March 2, 2025
Swedish man in tears after girlfriend's tragic suicide in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Swedish man was found in tears beside his dead girlfriend in a South Pattaya condominium, Chon Buri, on March 2.

Police Major Suthiraphan Tapasri from Mueang Pattaya Police Station was alerted at 4.06am about a suicide incident. The 26 year old woman, Sureetip, reportedly took her life using a pair of trousers.

Her boyfriend discovered her body and brought it downstairs before police arrived, remaining visibly distressed next to her body until he was comforted by police and moved away from the scene.

According to the condominium’s security guard, the foreign man had sought assistance before the incident, indicating his girlfriend intended to take her life and had locked him out. Despite attempts to gain entry, there was no response from inside the room.

Swedish man in tears after girlfriend's tragic suicide in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Concerned for the woman’s safety, the security guard climbed to the rear balcony, discovered the tragic scene, and promptly contacted the police.

A friend of the Sureetip revealed that the woman had expressed feelings of despair over her relationship with her foreign boyfriend earlier that evening, mentioning a desire to end her life and lamenting that tears would only be shed at her funeral. The friend, worried, tried to console her and rushed over.

The foreign boyfriend had left for dinner, leaving her alone in the room. Upon returning, he was unable to enter, prompting him to seek help from the security guard. It was then that the tragic discovery was made, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Maj. Suthiraphan conducted a thorough examination of the scene, finding no signs of struggle or foul play. The body was subsequently transported by rescue services for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Swedish man in tears after girlfriend's tragic suicide in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Bright Choomanee
March 2, 2025
Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

