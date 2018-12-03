Karon locals follow-up on blocked public access | The Thaiger

Phuket
Karon locals follow-up on blocked public access
Local residents in Soi Lookpor (Soi Patak) in Karon are following up on a complaint about public access in Karon. They’ve been trying to get the attention of the local municipality but nothing is being done to address the issue.
Karon locals, led by Ammara Thepkaew, came to the Phuket Reporters Association after a complaint had already been filed to the Damrongdhamma Centre (Office of the Ombudsman). The complaint relates to the demolition of structures that is obstructing an entrance which they say is on public land. They are bringing their complaint to the media as they haven’t had any luck with the local municipality to sort out the problem.
Locals are unable to pass now that the entrance has been obstructed at Soi Patak (Soi Lookpor) in Karon.
Khun Ammara says, “More than 14 locals are in trouble after the area has been claimed by a person who has blocked the entrance. The Soi has been used as an access-way for more than 100 years. The road has already been made by the Karon Municipality. Last year the road was blocked and locals can’t access through here anymore. ”
“We have filed a complaint to relevant government offices but nothing happened. On November 6 a document from Office of the Ombudsman was issued for the Phuket Governor, Karon District Chief and Karon Municipality to demolish structures on public land but nothing happened. ”
Phang Nga
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
A French male tourist, who yesterday became lost with his son, has now been found.
Last night Karon Police were notified that at around 5pm a Frenchman, 64 year old Paillereau Jean Michel, had become lost.
Karon Police reported that he and his son were driving on different motorbikes heading from Phuket Town to the Thalang area.
His son told police that he had last seen his father, who was following on a different motorbike, at Koh Kaew. He then lost sight of him and didn’t know where he went.
Karon police called for anyone who saw the man to contact police.
But good new today as the Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pratueang Phonmana told The Thaiger that Mr Michel has now been located after checking in at a hotel in Phang Nga.
As to what happened between Koh Kaew and Phang Nga….? Police are speaking to the man this afternoon.
Phuket
Alert to avoid Phuket King’s Cup Regatta area
The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning for boats to avoid areas where the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is being held in and around Kata Bay this week. The event started today.
The warning states that, due to the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta being held from December 2 to December 8 in Kata Bay, from 8.30am to 7.30pm each day, there are a lot of boats moored and moving around the area.
For navigation safety, boats should be aware and avoid the area during those times and dates.
Phuket
1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
The Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat along with more than 1,000 riders joined the dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ yesterday.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted permission to the Bangkok government to organise the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” festival at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa in Bangkok from December 9-January 19, along with a cycling event which will take place on December 9 across the country.
Read more HERE.
The local dress rehearsal yesterday started from Phuket Town to the Chalong Temple and returned back to the Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town with a total distance 27.122 kilometres.
The real cycling event will be on December 9 at 3pm across the country. Currently there are 5,360 people in Phuket have registered for the upcoming cycling activity ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’.
Register and find out more HERE.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
E-visas available from February 2019. China first country.
Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde
Five dead and five injured from two families in head-on collision
Pregnant dugong killed by boat propellor
Karon locals follow-up on blocked public access
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
Full steam ahead for the Thai high-speed railway
Alert to avoid Phuket King’s Cup Regatta area
Centara strikes deal for three new hotels in Laos
Chiang Mai football team cries foul over ‘big’ Under 12 team
Where do old Thai Airways 747s go?
1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
Phuket surf lifesavers wrap up local comp at Patong Beach
Internet freebies rolled out for Christmas
Koh Phi Phi has to address critical water problems
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Trending
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
-
Opinion2 days ago
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
-
Phuket2 days ago
Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers
-
Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in Phuket
-
Thailand13 hours ago
Where do old Thai Airways 747s go?
-
Phuket4 days ago
Vale Matt Pond
You must be logged in to post a comment Login