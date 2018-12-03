Karon locals follow-up on blocked public access | The Thaiger

King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Phuket

Karon locals follow-up on blocked public access

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

8 hours ago

on

Local residents in Soi Lookpor (Soi Patak) in Karon are following up on a complaint about public access in Karon. They’ve been trying to get the attention of the local municipality but nothing is being done to address the issue.

Karon locals, led by Ammara Thepkaew, came to the Phuket Reporters Association after a complaint had already been filed to the Damrongdhamma Centre (Office of the Ombudsman). The complaint relates to the demolition of structures that is obstructing an entrance which they say is on public land. They are bringing their complaint to the media as they haven’t had any luck with the local municipality to sort out the problem.

Locals are unable to pass now that the entrance has been obstructed at Soi Patak (Soi Lookpor) in Karon.

Khun Ammara says, “More than 14 locals are in trouble after the area has been claimed by a person who has blocked the entrance. The Soi has been used as an access-way for more than 100 years. The road has already been made by the Karon Municipality. Last year the road was blocked and locals can’t access through here anymore. ”

“We have filed a complaint to relevant government offices but nothing happened. On November 6 a document from Office of the Ombudsman was issued for the Phuket Governor, Karon District Chief and Karon Municipality to demolish structures on public land but nothing happened. ”

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phang Nga

Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 3, 2018

By

A French male tourist, who yesterday became lost with his son, has now been found.

Last night Karon Police were notified that at around 5pm a Frenchman, 64 year old Paillereau Jean Michel, had become lost.

Karon Police reported that he and his son were driving on different motorbikes heading from Phuket Town to the Thalang area.

His son told police that he had last seen his father, who was following on a different motorbike, at Koh Kaew. He then lost sight of him and didn’t know where he went.

Karon police called for anyone who saw the man to contact police.

But good new today as the Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pratueang Phonmana told The Thaiger that Mr Michel has now been located after checking in at a hotel in Phang Nga.

As to what happened between Koh Kaew and Phang Nga….? Police are speaking to the man this afternoon.

Phuket

Alert to avoid Phuket King’s Cup Regatta area

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

11 hours ago

on

December 3, 2018

By

The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning for boats to avoid areas where the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is being held in and around Kata Bay this week. The event started today.

The warning states that, due to the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta being held from December 2 to December 8 in Kata Bay, from 8.30am to 7.30pm each day, there are a lot of boats moored and moving around the area.

For navigation safety, boats should be aware and avoid the area during those times and dates.

Phuket

1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

13 hours ago

on

December 3, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

The Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat along with more than 1,000 riders joined the dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ yesterday.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted permission to the Bangkok government to organise the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” festival at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa in Bangkok from December 9-January 19, along with a cycling event which will take place on December 9 across the country.

Read more HERE.

The local dress rehearsal yesterday started from Phuket Town to the Chalong Temple and returned back to the Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town with a total distance 27.122 kilometres.

The real cycling event will be on December 9 at 3pm across the country. Currently there are 5,360 people in Phuket have registered for the upcoming cycling activity ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’.

Register and find out more HERE.

1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week's ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ | News by The Thaiger 1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week's ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ | News by The Thaiger 1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week's ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ | News by The Thaiger 1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week's ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ | News by The Thaiger 1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week's ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ | News by The Thaiger

