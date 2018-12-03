Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
A French male tourist, who yesterday became lost with his son, has now been found.
Last night Karon Police were notified that at around 5pm a Frenchman, 64 year old Paillereau Jean Michel, had become lost.
Karon Police reported that he and his son were driving on different motorbikes heading from Phuket Town to the Thalang area.
His son told police that he had last seen his father, who was following on a different motorbike, at Koh Kaew. He then lost sight of him and didn’t know where he went.
Karon police called for anyone who saw the man to contact police.
But good new today as the Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pratueang Phonmana told The Thaiger that Mr Michel has now been located after checking in at a hotel in Phang Nga.
As to what happened between Koh Kaew and Phang Nga….? Police are speaking to the man this afternoon.
Phang Nga Court convicts 11 men over gang rape of 14 year old
A Phang Nga court has convicted 11 men and sentenced them to lengthy jail terms for gang-raping a 14 year old girl in the province last year.
Read the original story we broke on The Thaiger HERE.
News about the assaults came to light in September 2017 after the mother filed charges with police. She outlined a litany of abuses accusing up to 40 men in her Koh Raet community of repeatedly assaulting her daughter. It came to light that the daughter was often left home alone in the evenings while her parents went out to work in a nearby rubber plantation.
Community elders and relatives of the men turned the attack onto the family accusing them of being liars saying that their reputations had been tainted.
The Phang Nga provincial court handed down findings that all defendants were guilty of multiple counts of rape on the underage girl. The Court said they gang-raped the victim in her home at least 16 times between May 2016 and February 2017.
The Court sentenced the following to life in prison: Worachit Kongbut, Chatchai Srirat, Boonpoj Nonsee, Chalerm Samin, Sucheep Sumen, Thawatchai Thaogu and Nuttawut Butnoi.
The Court determined that Worachit was the first to assault the girl and forced her onto the beach to be raped by other men from the village. He also filmed and took photos of the assaults to blackmail her. Warachit and Boonpoj forced the girl to take drugs before the other men assaulted her.
Man found dead in his car at Ranong
A Ranong man has been found dead inside his car at a tourist spot today. Ranong is a five hour drive north of Phuket.
Police were alerted this morning that a car had been parked overnight in the parking lot of Grass Mountain in the main central district.
When police unlocked the car they found the body of a man, later identified as 32 year old Sutthipong Suk-aram, in the driver’s seat. A doctor determined that the man had been dead about 24 hours.
The car’s engine and air-conditioner were still on when the body was found and a charcoal stove, which had extinguished itself, was also found inside the car. The man’s relatives told police that Sutthipong had a quarrel with his girlfriend recently.
Charcoal briquettes emit carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, invisible gas that builds up indoors and can result in poisoning, unconsciousness, or death.
SOURCE: The Nation
13 provinces on alert for flash flooding
The Deputy PM Gen Chatchai Sarikalya explained today that winter will officially begin in the nation late this month and the Meteorological Department has assessed that rains in all regions except the south will be 10-20 percent less than the usual average for this time of the year.
Meanwhile, flood warnings are in force in the south until Saturday night.
Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Sukum Kanchanapimai has ordered hospitals in flood-risk areas to closely follow updates and stock up on medications. They are to prepare plans both internally and with local citizens to ensure minimal impact in the event of flooding. Equipment is also to be moved to higher ground and mobile units are to be readied, especially to assist bed-ridden and chronically ill patients.
Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Chaiyapol Tithisakhas coordinated flood alerts for Petchaburi, Prachuap Khirikan, Chumporn, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Many of the provinces are on alert for mud slides until October 27.
Assistance can be requested by calling the department’s 24 hour hotline 1784.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
