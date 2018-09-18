Krabi
Israeli tourist injured after attack by Krabi teenager
An Israelian tourist has sustained head injuries after being hit with a glass bottle by a teenager last week, allegedly over an issue of ‘jealousy’ in Krabi.
Koh Phi Phi Police were notified of the tourist’s injuries following last week’s attack.
Police arrived at a restaurant to find an injured male tourist identified as 30 year old Dani Isrirulnikov, an Israeli national. He had sustained a head injury. He was transferred to hospital for treatment.
Local witnesses told police that the incident happened in the early morning. The suspected attacker has been identified as 24 year old Premanan Kongpoon from Phang Nga.
Mr Isrirulnikov, who was walking along the road stopped to chat with Premanan. After that they started arguing. Premana used a glass bottle and hit Mr Isrirulnikov’s head. After that Premanan sped away.
Premana was jealous that Mr Isrirulnikovhs talked with his girlfriend. Premanan was later arrested by Koh Phi Phi police.
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
It won't open to tourists now until November 1.
A one-month extension to the four month closure of Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi is to better allow the full recovery of coral reefs, mangrove areas and the general ecosystem, as well as to protect tourists from strong winds and high waves during the period.
The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Woraphot Lomlim says the decision has been made after careful consideration.
The popular attraction was made globally famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach”. Maya Bay had initially been closed since June 1 for the four monsoon months until September 30.
But park officials have declared a one-month extension, with the site now set to re-open on November 1, resulting in plenty of criticism of the move as it might "lead to a negative impact on tourism".
The decision to extend Maya Bay’s closure was made by...
Drivers survive a Krabi road incident
The pickup truck collided with a power pole. Under the pickup police and rescue workers found the damaged motorbike.
The pickup truck driver, later identified as 67 year old Jurarat Sinprachawong, was taken to Krabi Hospital.
The motorcyclist, 24 year old Jatupohn Plaiduang, was lucky not to be not be on the motorbike at the time, narrowly averting a certain catastrophe.
“I had parked the motorbike in front of this shop before going inside. Shortly after I heard a loud impact noise. Luckily I was not injured as I went inside the shop just before the accident.”
Police are continuing their investigation and speaking to the driver of the pickup.
Two college students killed in Krabi head-on
The incident happened on the Khao Panom – Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am this morning.
Police and rescue workers arrived and found a pickup with damage in the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.
The two bodies of male college students were found at the scene, later identified as 19 year old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.
Witnesses say they were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom. The pickup truck, heading in the opposite direction, was trying to overtake another vehicle. The pickup truck hit the motorbike head on.
The pickup truck driver, later identified as 22 year old Teeraphon Rodrung, sped away from the scene. As of the time of publishing, police are tracking down the driver to face legal action.
