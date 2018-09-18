Connect with us

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger & The Nation

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

The Thaiger & The Nation

70 per cent of Thais wear Buddhist amulets

The Thaiger & The Nation

September 17, 2018

on

September 17, 2018

There's never been any evidence that they work as lucky charms but most Thais purchase and wear them, whether for faith, protection, luck or as gift, they're ubiquitous in Thailand.

More than 70 per cent of Thais wear Buddha amulets, according to a Suan Dusit Poll.

The most popular amulets are those bearing the likeness of the monks Luang Pu Thuad of Wat Chang Hai (47 per cent of all amulets worn) and Phra Somdej Toh (21.9 per cent).


The survey conducted among 1,126 people nationwide from September 11-15, found that 12.9 per cent wore Luang Por Sothorn amulets, 9.4 per cent Luang Phu Toh's Phra Pidta (Close Eyes) amulets and 8 per cent Luang Por Ngern of Wat Bang Klan.

Forty-one per cent of amulet wearers acquired them via "Chao Phra" purchases, 32 per cent got them from their parents, 7.7 per cent received them from respected seniors and employers, 7 per cent from other relatives, 6 per cent from grandparents,...
Thaiger Radio News – Monday

Kritsada Mueanhawong

1 day ago

on

September 17, 2018

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-12.mp3"][/audio]
Two teenagers drown trying to save school friend

The Thaiger & The Nation

1 day ago

on

September 17, 2018

by Sutthipomh Settharangsi

Two schoolchildren have died after trying to save another friend from drowning in the Chaiyaphum province, central Thailand, on Saturday.

Seven lower-secondary students visited a local check dam in Tambon Nong Pai in Kaeng Khro district when one girl, riding a motorcyle, fell into the water along with her two-wheeler.

The friends jumped into the water, despite the strong currents, to rescue her and succeeded in pulling her to safety. But two of the friends – a 13 year old girl and a 15 year old boy – drowned.

The accident happened at 3.30pm. Rescue workers managed to pull the two bodies out of the water at around 10pm Saturday night.

The incident prompted district chief Chaiyasith Chaisamritpol, who observed the mission, to warn parents that they must not let their children visit or play at water facilities unsupervised during the rainy season due to the surging water and ...
Trending