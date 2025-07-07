Ice, ice baby-faced! Teen dealer nicked in Phuket drug bust

Cops seize 3,423 pills, crystal stash in raid as island drug epidemic spirals

Picture courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket’s drug crisis took another grim turn as cops busted a baby-faced teen dealer and two accomplices in a major meth raid, with over 3,400 pills, a crystal stash and illegal ammo seized in a Thalang sting.

Police swooped on a house in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, on Saturday (July 5), arresting three suspects during a coordinated drugs operation led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Luecha of Thalang Police and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Bagged in the bust were 28 year old Prakasit ‘Games’ Phromma, and 18 year old Phathon Sengiamsaksri, both locals, along with 15 year old Thaksin Chuachan from Lampang Province.

All three now face charges of joint possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, namely methamphetamine pills (Yaba) and crystal meth (ya ice).

“The spread of these substances poses a threat to public safety,” a police report warned, adding that investigations into the wider network are ongoing.

Prakasit was also slapped with a separate charge for illegal possession of ammunition.

Items seized during the raid included:

  • 3,423 Yaba pills

  • 383 grammes of ya ice

  • Five rounds of .38-calibre ammunition

  • A white Honda LAD125 motorbike

  • A black Redmi mobile phone

Picture courtesy of Phuket News

The trio are suspected of fuelling the meth scene in Thalang, now one of the island’s worst-hit drug zones, second only to Mueang Phuket district, reported Phuket News

The raid comes as the island’s dark underbelly faces renewed scrutiny, with narcotics cases surging more than 10% this year. From October 2024 to May 2025, police logged 1,899 drug-related cases, according to official figures.

Of those, Mueang Phuket led the pack with 917 cases, followed by Thalang with 672 and Kathu with 310.

The escalating crisis was front and centre at the seventh Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Centre meeting last month, where officials from law enforcement, public health and regional drug boards gathered to strategise.

Chairing the summit, Chief Administrative Officer Akkrawat Sirithanthanakorn warned of a “rising tide” of meth, coke and cut-price pills sweeping through party hotspots, with dealers now targeting teens and tourists alike.

Police say more busts are coming as they tighten the net on dealers across the island.

