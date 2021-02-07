How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn | The Thaiger

Phuket
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
The following story was submitted by Bill Barnett, founder and managing director of C9 Hotelworks.
Phuket’s sizable mega-villa property sector has experienced an unexpected surge in multi-million-dollar sales over the past year as Thai buyers sought refuge in the global Covid-19 crisis. Over 5 billion baht (approximately $167 million USD) in primary and secondary high-end properties transacted at the height of the pandemic.
According to new market research from Thailand consulting group C9 Hotelworks, transactions in 2020 in top tier real estate hit its highest level in five years despite flat trading levels in the broader marketplace. Expansive tropical island mansions with four, six or more bedrooms have struck a chord with wealthy Thai’s who have been unable to travel overseas and are fatigued by mounting air pollution issues in the nation’s capital.
Speaking about the transaction charged revival in the island’s mega-villa sector C9’s Managing Director Bill Barnett said “country living and estate villas in the age of pandemic are a strong reaction driven by both internal and external factors. Thailand’s wealthy have been effectively stranded in the country for nearly a year and the impact has seen them revisiting and falling in love with Phuket. Resort real estate remains an emotional proposition and this is a contributing factor in reigniting luxury property sales”.
Aside from the Thai segment, there is more to the Phuket real estate backstory. There’s off plan and completed properties in the primary market, whereas secondary or resales has seen some deep discounting of large villas to overseas buyers. C9’s research has identified one source of these to be the global luxury marketplace Concierge Auctions. One of the key factors that the group has been able to effectively harness is creating competitive tension by means of an auction and inducing demand through the perception of value creation.
Taking a sharper look at locations recording mega-villa trades, C9 data reflects that Millionaires Mile in Kamala, Layan and Nai Thon Beach, all on the West Coast of the island are favorites. While on the East Coast, Cape Yamu continues to perform strongly with the new Headland project. Phuket’s luxury footprint is now also firmly expanding over the Sarasin Bridge into a Greater Phuket catchment with the Aquella integrated golf course community underway.
Noting how proximity of projects is key to success and that there is often only one degree of separation between buyers in mega-villa estates, Bill Barnett points out “one of the most successful twining of projects last year has been the ultra-luxury Layan Residences by Anantara and Avadina Hills by Anantara. The synergy of having a hospitality overlay and hotel-style management to the developments has helped enormously.
While forecasting how 2021 and beyond will see the Phuket luxury property market fare, Bill Barnett voices optimism for primary residences saying “we are seeing considerable interest from Bangkok high-net worth individuals and key regional capitals like Hong Kong and Singapore who are drawn to the island by clean air and space, quality international schools, and strong support infrastructure.
“We are on the cusp of seeing a series of new inland integrated communities such as Tri Vananda in Thalang come on stream and this is expected to shift a larger slice of demand towards luxury single family homes. Covid-19 has refocused an entire generation on the value of work-life balance and proven work from home is a viable ongoing alternative.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
The Tourism Minister is planning to meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to request 5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for workers across 7 tourist cities. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is also pushing for a vaccine passport scheme that would allow international tourists to return in the third quarter of the year. The 5 million vaccine doses would cover 2.5 million tourism workers, including hotel and restaurant employees, tour drivers and spa staff, in Chonburi, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, and Songkhla.
Nation Thailand reports that tourism officials in the Kingdom aim to welcome 5 – 10 million tourists in 2021, with Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand also joining the calls for a vaccine passport scheme. There are also tentative discussions about a travel pact that would permit quarantine-free travel between ASEAN nations. The TAT is already ramping up its marketing and is in talks with hotels, tour operators, and airlines like Qatar and Emirates, to start selling all-inclusive packages to lure foreign tourists later this year.
Meanwhile, business groups on the southern island of Phuket have announced a plan to fund the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, rather than waiting for the government’s national vaccine rollout. The president of the Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says the hope is to re-open the island to foreign tourists from October 1, under a campaign known as “Phuket First October.” It’s hoped that with at least 70% of the island’s residents vaccinated, quarantine might be waived for incoming tourists. However, the plan does require government approval.
“Phuket’s private team has already negotiated to buy vaccines from private hospital chains. If the government approves the private sector guidelines, we should start injecting Sinovac’s first dose before the Songkran festival and gradually inject the private sector to complete as planned. The Phuket private sector has agreed that employees, especially in the tourism sector, will pay for vaccines themselves. For our future, we have to invest in ourselves.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
HM the King donates 2 tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated 2 tonnes of dog and cat food to the Soi Dog Foundation, as well as a number of other animal welfare organisations. The donation marks the birthday of Chao Khun Phrasinat Philas Kalayanee Kalayani, His Majesty’s royal noble consort.
The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Centre in Bangkok last week. Soi Dog’s generous share of HM’s gift was then transported to their HQ and shelter in Mai Khao, Phuket.
A total of 90 large bags of dog food and 10 bags of cat food – amounting to 2 tonnes – were gratefully received by Soi Dog whose shelter currently houses over 1,300 animals. The foundation also provides food to stray animal feeders and, where necessary, to animals displaced by disasters, such as the flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat late last year.
His Majesty also donated food to the nearby Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang. The shelter, aka. the “government dog pound”, managed by Phuket livestock officials and supported by the Phuket Provincial Office and local administrative organisations. Soi Dog has long provided assistance with the refurbishment of the pound as well as the sterilisation, vaccination and treatment of the dogs housed there.
“We highly appreciate the royal food donation,” said Kiranee Narabal, president of Soi Dog Foundation Thailand. “Receiving the donation means that His Majesty is aware of the stray animal problem and recognises our work and the work of other rescue organisations too.”
This was not the first time Soi Dog has received such a donation. His Majesty donated pet food to the foundation in July 2017 and May 2019 too.
“His Majesty is sending a positive message to all of us, to follow his example, and to show compassion to all animals, in this case the stray dogs,” said co-founder and president of Soi Dog Foundation International John Dalley at the time of the previous donations.
“In doing so, he’s following the wonderful example of his father, who did the same thing. We hope that this will continue.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Phuket is going it alone as it eyes herd immunity as the only lifeline for its devastated tourism industry. Business groups on the southern resort island have announced a plan to finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of being able to open to foreign tourists from October. The groups involved, which include the Phuket Tourism Association and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, say they cannot afford to wait for the government’s national vaccine rollout, although their plan will still require government approval.
Business groups say they plan to pool resources to fund the vaccination of 70% of over 18s in the hope this will give the local population herd immunity and enable the island to re-open to international tourism by October. As part of the plan, called “Phuket First October”, the current mandatory 14-day quarantine would be waived for vaccinated arrivals. The president of the Phuket Tourism Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says tourism on the island won’t survive much longer without such an initiative.
“We can’t wait any longer. If we have to wait, we won’t survive. If we miss this winter peak season, we’d have to wait another year.”
The tourism groups plan to procure supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this month. The government’s national rollout is not expected to grant the Kingdom herd immunity until 2022 and meanwhile, the current 14-day quarantine is proving a significant hurdle for the tourism industry. Markland Blaiklock from the Centara Hotels & Resorts group says tourism operators hope this latest plan might lead to quarantine requirements being lifted for vaccinated tourists arriving in Phuket.
“People aren’t going to come to Thailand for business or for a 2-week vacation if they have to spend 2 weeks in quarantine on arrival. So, we really hope that they can be relaxed.”
William Heinecke, from hotel group Minor International, has called on the government to add tourism workers to the priority list for vaccines, along with frontline workers and healthcare staff.
Those behind the initiative to achieve herd immunity for Phuket say it could be a pilot for lifting quarantine restrictions in other parts of the country. Bhummikitti says tourism operators on the island are taking matters into their own hands in the fight for survival.
“Phuket has always been a huge contributor to the Thai economy. Today, we’re standing up to take control of the situation. We don’t have a lot of money now but we’re giving one last push, hoping that this will save us.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
Craft beer association proposes rules for re-opening Bangkok bars
Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand – VIDEO
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Principal pulls out gun, rare orange pearl | February 5
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective
CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
Thailand News Today | Pattaya bank scam & Burmese coup update | February 2
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
- Crime1 day ago
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
- Songkhla3 days ago
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year
- Crime2 days ago
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19