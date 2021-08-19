Connect with us

Phuket

Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The "Happy Paradise" project aims to bring culture and revenue to Sandbox areas. (via TAT)

In an attempt to boost revenues and welcome more tourists to the Phuket Sandbox and beyond, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a “Happy Paradise” programme. The plan aims at creating activities and excitement for Sandbox travellers and has kicked off with 1,000 Happy Paradise Welcome Kits.

The program helps to invigorate not just Phuket arrivals, but also travellers to the Samui Plus scheme as well as the new 7+7 Extention programme which allows travellers after 7 days in Phuket to go to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao in the east, and select locations in Krabi and Phang Nga neighbouring Phuket.

TAT hopes the project will generate revenue for Phuket and all the other Sandbox reopening communities by encouraging travellers to get out and explore and patronise local businesses. To that end, the Happy Paradise Welcome Kits given out between August 12 and 14 at Phuket Airport included special badges that included privileges around the area they can use during their trip.

The Happy Paradise kits were chock-full of gifts and trinkets that were also distributed to SHA Plus hotels to give to their customers. The gifts include regional and cultural Thai items like rubberwood photo and phone holders made in Trang province, Toei Panan phone bags from Krabi, Pate cloth notebook covers from Phuket, and Manohra bead keychains from Phatthalung province.

Travellers who receive these gifts can also participate in a big of a scavenger hunt-style game where posting selfies at certain check-in points around Phuket showing off the Happy Paradise souvenirs with the #ThailandHappyParadise hashtag could win them additional prizes.

The plan hopes to share Thai culture with international Sandbox travellers while also encouraging them to explore the island, with the hopes that tourists will pick up some happy memories, and drop some much-needed cash into the local economies as they explore. Manora and mineral pan dance performances are also scheduled at a few hotels from August 18 to 23 to further show Thailand’s local culture.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket28 seconds ago

Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
Best of9 mins ago

The adventurer’s hiking guide to Thailand’s trails
Tourism30 mins ago

Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be Southernmost Airport

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand40 mins ago

Bangkok and Chon Buri police arrest 9 suspects they believe were part of loan shark operation
Thailand1 hour ago

Phuket Fishing Port closed for 14 days following Covid outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Army pursues those claiming they brought Covid-19 to Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 20,902 new cases; provincial totals
World2 hours ago

Cambodian union leader given 2 year prison sentence following comments that “incited unrest”
Pollution3 hours ago

Turtle full of plastic waste being treated in Phuket
World4 hours ago

Biden stands by decision to withdraw troops, says no leaving without ‘chaos ensuing’
Best of4 hours ago

The best places to live in Thailand for nature lovers
Best of5 hours ago

Krabi’s 5 best hotels
Business5 hours ago

Vietjet to launch 4 direct cross-country routes from September
Thailand5 hours ago

7 year old living alone after whole family contracts Covid, officials ask neighbours to help out
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket entry requirements updated to admit some domestic travellers
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending