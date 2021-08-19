Phuket
Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
In an attempt to boost revenues and welcome more tourists to the Phuket Sandbox and beyond, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a “Happy Paradise” programme. The plan aims at creating activities and excitement for Sandbox travellers and has kicked off with 1,000 Happy Paradise Welcome Kits.
The program helps to invigorate not just Phuket arrivals, but also travellers to the Samui Plus scheme as well as the new 7+7 Extention programme which allows travellers after 7 days in Phuket to go to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao in the east, and select locations in Krabi and Phang Nga neighbouring Phuket.
TAT hopes the project will generate revenue for Phuket and all the other Sandbox reopening communities by encouraging travellers to get out and explore and patronise local businesses. To that end, the Happy Paradise Welcome Kits given out between August 12 and 14 at Phuket Airport included special badges that included privileges around the area they can use during their trip.
The Happy Paradise kits were chock-full of gifts and trinkets that were also distributed to SHA Plus hotels to give to their customers. The gifts include regional and cultural Thai items like rubberwood photo and phone holders made in Trang province, Toei Panan phone bags from Krabi, Pate cloth notebook covers from Phuket, and Manohra bead keychains from Phatthalung province.
Travellers who receive these gifts can also participate in a big of a scavenger hunt-style game where posting selfies at certain check-in points around Phuket showing off the Happy Paradise souvenirs with the #ThailandHappyParadise hashtag could win them additional prizes.
The plan hopes to share Thai culture with international Sandbox travellers while also encouraging them to explore the island, with the hopes that tourists will pick up some happy memories, and drop some much-needed cash into the local economies as they explore. Manora and mineral pan dance performances are also scheduled at a few hotels from August 18 to 23 to further show Thailand’s local culture.
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
The adventurer’s hiking guide to Thailand’s trails
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be Southernmost Airport
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok and Chon Buri police arrest 9 suspects they believe were part of loan shark operation
Phuket Fishing Port closed for 14 days following Covid outbreak
Army pursues those claiming they brought Covid-19 to Thailand
Thursday Covid Update: 20,902 new cases; provincial totals
Cambodian union leader given 2 year prison sentence following comments that “incited unrest”
Turtle full of plastic waste being treated in Phuket
Biden stands by decision to withdraw troops, says no leaving without ‘chaos ensuing’
The best places to live in Thailand for nature lovers
Krabi’s 5 best hotels
Vietjet to launch 4 direct cross-country routes from September
7 year old living alone after whole family contracts Covid, officials ask neighbours to help out
Phuket entry requirements updated to admit some domestic travellers
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- Protests4 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- News2 days ago
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
- Business3 days ago
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
- Bangkok4 days ago
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket Covid-19 infections break 100 for the second time
- Business2 days ago
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery