CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”

The so-called “7+7” island hop extension to the “Phuket Sandbox” reopening scheme has been approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, allowing travellers from overseas who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Phuket, stay on the island for seven days, and then travel on a sealed route to specified destinations in Surat Thani, Krabi, and Phang Nga.

Under the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme, which was launched on July 1, travellers must stay on the island province for 14 days as a substitute for the quarantine period for unvaccinated travellers. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been pushing for the CCSA to approve the 7+7 plan to allow the so-called “Sandboxers” to travel on sealed routes to specified destinations. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, said the new measures will be in effect tomorrow.

”The CCSA has approved the new measures for the Phuket Sandbox scheme, starting from the 17th of August, tomorrow. So those who joined the scheme, flying from abroad, can now stay in Phuket for the first seven days. After receiving the transfer form from relevant authorities, they can travel to other tourist destinations in the southern provinces in Thailand.”

The 7+7 extension connects with the “Samui Plus,” “Krabi More Amazing” and “Phang Nga Prompt” reopening schemes. In Surat Thani, islands open to the travelers include Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. In Krabi, the popular tourist destinations Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railway are open. And in Phang Nga, Khao Lak, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi are included in the scheme.

The plan was approved during today’s CCSA general meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

