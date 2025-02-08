Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
835 1 minute read
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens
Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

Phuket’s once-idyllic Cherng Talay is now a gridlocked nightmare, with frustrated residents demanding urgent action as worsening traffic congestion grinds daily life to a halt.

Residents and local officials, including Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief Manoch Panchalad, are calling for immediate solutions to ease the never-ending traffic tailbacks plaguing the area.

Advertisements

“Every day, I see private cars clogging the streets, reckless drivers cutting across lanes, and long queues of vehicles blocking intersections. It’s a mess.”

The situation has spiralled out of control, with many blaming the surge in new residents, growing tourist numbers, and a flood of construction trucks navigating the narrow roads. Locals say traffic lights remain unchanged despite the rising population, and illegal parking, especially by taxis, is making matters worse.

Related Articles
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Resident Ko Eak slammed the authorities, stating: “The roads stay the same, but people keep moving in. Police need to enforce the rules and monitor key junctions.”

Another local, Khun Gam, pointed out that road construction during peak hours worsens the congestion.

“Fixing roads like Soi Laguna has taken forever.”

Advertisements

Many residents have suggested expanding bus routes to reduce the reliance on private vehicles and imposing time restrictions for trucks, similar to Patong’s traffic policies.

Foreign resident Sebastien argued that local officials should experience the chaos firsthand.

“Traffic police should be stricter with illegal parking, especially on red and white lines. Construction projects take too long, and there needs to be better planning.”

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Residents also criticised the decision to close the Heroines Monument roundabout, claiming it only worsened congestion. Some are now calling for visitor limits or improved infrastructure to cope with the booming number of tourists.

Manoch admitted illegal taxi parking and construction trucks were two of the biggest problems but insisted that a long-term strategy is needed.

“This isn’t a problem the OrBorTor can fix alone. We need cooperation from police, district officials, and the highway officials to solve this crisis.”

As gridlock continues, residents are left waiting for action, with many fearing that Phuket’s infrastructure is simply unable to handle its booming growth, reported The Phuket News.

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Latest Thailand News
Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store Bangkok News

Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store

13 hours ago
Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok

13 hours ago
Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods Bangkok News

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

13 hours ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM Thailand News

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

14 hours ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens Phuket News

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze Thailand News

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

14 hours ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River Thailand News

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

16 hours ago
Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea Thailand News

Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea

16 hours ago
Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash

17 hours ago
Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison Thailand News

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

17 hours ago
Three Thai clinics face fraud charges for fake service claims Thailand News

Three Thai clinics face fraud charges for fake service claims

17 hours ago
Man caught with 800k meth pills in fake rescue car in Udon Thani Thailand News

Man caught with 800k meth pills in fake rescue car in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase with dumbbells in Rayong Thailand News

Woman’s body found in suitcase with dumbbells in Rayong

18 hours ago
Irishman arrested for cannabis shop break-in in Pattaya Pattaya News

Irishman arrested for cannabis shop break-in in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Thailand unveils third phase of 10000 baht stimulus project Thailand News

Thailand unveils third phase of 10000 baht stimulus project

18 hours ago
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand Thailand News

Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

1 day ago
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia Thailand News

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

1 day ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam Thailand News

Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

1 day ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment Thailand News

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

1 day ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive Phuket News

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

1 day ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports Thailand News

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

1 day ago
Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue Thailand News

Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue

1 day ago
Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop

1 day ago
South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani Thailand News

South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani

1 day ago
Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket Business News

Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
835 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

13 hours ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

14 hours ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

16 hours ago