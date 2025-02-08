Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

Photo courtesy of Cherng Talay Police via The Phuket News

Phuket’s once-idyllic Cherng Talay is now a gridlocked nightmare, with frustrated residents demanding urgent action as worsening traffic congestion grinds daily life to a halt.

Residents and local officials, including Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief Manoch Panchalad, are calling for immediate solutions to ease the never-ending traffic tailbacks plaguing the area.

“Every day, I see private cars clogging the streets, reckless drivers cutting across lanes, and long queues of vehicles blocking intersections. It’s a mess.”

The situation has spiralled out of control, with many blaming the surge in new residents, growing tourist numbers, and a flood of construction trucks navigating the narrow roads. Locals say traffic lights remain unchanged despite the rising population, and illegal parking, especially by taxis, is making matters worse.

Resident Ko Eak slammed the authorities, stating: “The roads stay the same, but people keep moving in. Police need to enforce the rules and monitor key junctions.”

Another local, Khun Gam, pointed out that road construction during peak hours worsens the congestion.

“Fixing roads like Soi Laguna has taken forever.”

Many residents have suggested expanding bus routes to reduce the reliance on private vehicles and imposing time restrictions for trucks, similar to Patong’s traffic policies.

Foreign resident Sebastien argued that local officials should experience the chaos firsthand.

“Traffic police should be stricter with illegal parking, especially on red and white lines. Construction projects take too long, and there needs to be better planning.”

Residents also criticised the decision to close the Heroines Monument roundabout, claiming it only worsened congestion. Some are now calling for visitor limits or improved infrastructure to cope with the booming number of tourists.

Manoch admitted illegal taxi parking and construction trucks were two of the biggest problems but insisted that a long-term strategy is needed.

“This isn’t a problem the OrBorTor can fix alone. We need cooperation from police, district officials, and the highway officials to solve this crisis.”

As gridlock continues, residents are left waiting for action, with many fearing that Phuket’s infrastructure is simply unable to handle its booming growth, reported The Phuket News.