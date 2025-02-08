Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An innovative initiative has been launched in San Kamphaeng district, Chiang Mai, where leaves can be exchanged for eggs every Thursday until May 15. This project aims to reduce burning and haze while promoting the production of compost for farmers as a substitute for chemical fertilisers.

The opening ceremony of the Leaves for Eggs Market was held yesterday, February 7, at the San Kamphaeng district hall. Chiang Mai Governor Nirut Pongshitthithaworn presided over the event, which was attended by Phinyo Phuasriphan, the district chief, along with local government officials, police from the San Kamphaeng station, executives from CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and several other stakeholders.

The programme is a response to Chiang Mai province’s policy to prevent and resolve forest fire issues and encourage residents to cease burning activities. The collaboration between San Kamphaeng district and CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited allows the public to bring leaves to exchange for eggs every Thursday from 9am to 11am at the district hall, continuing until May 15.

With the slogan “San Kamphaeng, we do not burn; bring leaves to exchange for eggs, keep haze and forest fires away, breathe freely, everyone,” the initiative encourages residents to trade in leaves, which local municipalities in San Kamphaeng will collect to create compost. This compost will be distributed to farmers as a cost-effective alternative to chemical fertilisers, helping to enrich soil quality.

Yesterday’s activities included exchanging dry leaves for chicken eggs, with the rate set at 1 kilogramme of leaves for one egg. There were also exhibitions and activities from both public and private sector organisations. Certificates were awarded to those supporting forest fire prevention and haze resolution in San Kamphaeng. Additionally, supplies and equipment were donated to the district’s command centre for fire prevention and haze and PM2.5 pollution management.

Governor Nirut also participated in making plates from leaves and producing compost from leaf waste, further encouraging the use of sustainable practices in agriculture, reported KhaoSod.

