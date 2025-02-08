Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
267 1 minute read
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An innovative initiative has been launched in San Kamphaeng district, Chiang Mai, where leaves can be exchanged for eggs every Thursday until May 15. This project aims to reduce burning and haze while promoting the production of compost for farmers as a substitute for chemical fertilisers.

The opening ceremony of the Leaves for Eggs Market was held yesterday, February 7, at the San Kamphaeng district hall. Chiang Mai Governor Nirut Pongshitthithaworn presided over the event, which was attended by Phinyo Phuasriphan, the district chief, along with local government officials, police from the San Kamphaeng station, executives from CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and several other stakeholders.

Advertisements

The programme is a response to Chiang Mai province’s policy to prevent and resolve forest fire issues and encourage residents to cease burning activities. The collaboration between San Kamphaeng district and CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited allows the public to bring leaves to exchange for eggs every Thursday from 9am to 11am at the district hall, continuing until May 15.

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

With the slogan “San Kamphaeng, we do not burn; bring leaves to exchange for eggs, keep haze and forest fires away, breathe freely, everyone,” the initiative encourages residents to trade in leaves, which local municipalities in San Kamphaeng will collect to create compost. This compost will be distributed to farmers as a cost-effective alternative to chemical fertilisers, helping to enrich soil quality.

Related Articles

Yesterday’s activities included exchanging dry leaves for chicken eggs, with the rate set at 1 kilogramme of leaves for one egg. There were also exhibitions and activities from both public and private sector organisations. Certificates were awarded to those supporting forest fire prevention and haze resolution in San Kamphaeng. Additionally, supplies and equipment were donated to the district’s command centre for fire prevention and haze and PM2.5 pollution management.

Governor Nirut also participated in making plates from leaves and producing compost from leaf waste, further encouraging the use of sustainable practices in agriculture, reported KhaoSod.

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store Bangkok News

Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store

13 hours ago
Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok

13 hours ago
Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods Bangkok News

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

13 hours ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM Thailand News

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

14 hours ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens Phuket News

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze Thailand News

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

14 hours ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River Thailand News

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

16 hours ago
Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea Thailand News

Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea

16 hours ago
Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash

16 hours ago
Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison Thailand News

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

17 hours ago
Three Thai clinics face fraud charges for fake service claims Thailand News

Three Thai clinics face fraud charges for fake service claims

17 hours ago
Man caught with 800k meth pills in fake rescue car in Udon Thani Thailand News

Man caught with 800k meth pills in fake rescue car in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase with dumbbells in Rayong Thailand News

Woman’s body found in suitcase with dumbbells in Rayong

18 hours ago
Irishman arrested for cannabis shop break-in in Pattaya Pattaya News

Irishman arrested for cannabis shop break-in in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Thailand unveils third phase of 10000 baht stimulus project Thailand News

Thailand unveils third phase of 10000 baht stimulus project

18 hours ago
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand Thailand News

Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

1 day ago
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia Thailand News

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

1 day ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam Thailand News

Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

1 day ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment Thailand News

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

1 day ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive Phuket News

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

1 day ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports Thailand News

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

1 day ago
Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue Thailand News

Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue

1 day ago
Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop

1 day ago
South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani Thailand News

South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani

1 day ago
Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket Business News

Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket

2 days ago
Chiang Mai NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
267 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

13 hours ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

14 hours ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

14 hours ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

16 hours ago