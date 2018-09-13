Phuket
Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach
PHOTOS: Bang Yat / Newshawk Phuket
Four live sea turtles and one dead were washed up on Nai Yang Beach this morning (September 13). All of them were stuck in fishing nets.
Sririnat National Park officers were notified this morning about the four lives turtles that were found on Nai Yang Beach.
The five turtles were stuck in the one big fishing net. Four of them are Olive Ridley sea turtles and the other one is a Hawksbill sea turtle. One of the live sea turtles had a leg missing.
Experts at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) in Cape Panwa headed straight to the scene.
An officer from the Sririnat National Park says that fishermen must not throw old fishing nets into the sea as they can wash up on the beach and catch many sea creatures as they float around. Many sea turtles have been found stuck in old fishing nets along the coast of Phuket.
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
"For most of Thailand, the wettest months are usually August-October. However, the Gulf Coast of the southern peninsula (e.g. Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan) is affected by the south-west monsoon which can lead to heavy rainfall in November and the beginning of December." - Thaizer
Much of Thailand is being told to brace for a series of heavy rains brought by two approaching storms during the next seven days, while people living downstream of dams are hoping for 'thoughtful' water management to minimise impacts from water discharge.
The Thai Meteorological Department is cautioning many parts of Thailand that they will experience a large amount of precipitation from Tropical Storm 'Barijat', which will affect the northern and northeastern regions today and tomorrow, and Typhoon 'Mangkhut', which ...
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
“When goin...
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
Sip champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.
Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop.
This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman.
In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club’s cosy lounge areas – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A...
