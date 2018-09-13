Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach

PHOTOS: Bang Yat / Newshawk Phuket

Four live sea turtles and one dead were washed up on Nai Yang Beach this morning (September 13). All of them were stuck in fishing nets.

Sririnat National Park officers were notified this morning about the four lives turtles that were found on Nai Yang Beach.

The five turtles were stuck in the one big fishing net. Four of them are Olive Ridley sea turtles and the other one is a Hawksbill sea turtle. One of the live sea turtles had a leg missing.

Experts at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) in Cape Panwa headed straight to the scene.

An officer from the Sririnat National Park says that fishermen must not throw old fishing nets into the sea as they can wash up on the beach and catch many sea creatures as they float around. Many sea turtles have been found stuck in old fishing nets along the coast of Phuket.