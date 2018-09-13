Connect with us

Phuket

Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Bang Yat / Newshawk Phuket

Four live sea turtles and one dead were washed up on Nai Yang Beach this morning (September 13). All of them were stuck in fishing nets.

Sririnat National Park officers were notified this morning about the four lives turtles that were found on Nai Yang Beach.

The five turtles were stuck in the one big fishing net.  Four of them are Olive Ridley sea turtles and the other one is a Hawksbill sea turtle. One of the live sea turtles had a leg missing.

Experts at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) in Cape Panwa headed straight to the scene.

An officer from the Sririnat National Park says that fishermen must not throw old fishing nets into the sea as they can wash up on the beach and catch many sea creatures as they float around. Many sea turtles have been found stuck in old fishing nets along the coast of Phuket.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

It's the wettest month of the year and we're about to get plenty of moisture over the next five days, according to the Meteorological Department.

"For most of Thailand, the wettest months are usually August-October. However, the Gulf Coast of the southern peninsula (e.g. Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan) is affected by the south-west monsoon which can lead to heavy rainfall in November and the beginning of December." - Thaizer

Much of Thailand is being told to brace for a series of heavy rains brought by two approaching storms during the next seven days, while people living downstream of dams are hoping for 'thoughtful' water management to minimise impacts from water discharge.

The Thai Meteorological Department is cautioning many parts of Thailand that they will experience a large amount of precipitation from Tropical Storm 'Barijat', which will affect the northern and northeastern regions today and tomorrow, and Typhoon 'Mangkhut', which ...
Continue Reading

Phuket

Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be “careful when going to sea until September 18, due to Typhoon Mangkhut.

The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”

“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”

“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas - the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”

“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.

“When goin...
Continue Reading

Entertainment

M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

ADVERTISING

Sip champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.  

Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop. 

This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman. 

In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club’s cosy lounge areas  – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending