Connect with us

National

Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

It’s the wettest month of the year and we’re about to get plenty of moisture over the next five days, according to the Meteorological Department.

“For most of Thailand, the wettest months are usually August-October. However, the Gulf Coast of the southern peninsula (e.g. Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan) is affected by the south-west monsoon which can lead to heavy rainfall in November and the beginning of December.” – Thaizer

Much of Thailand is being told to brace for a series of heavy rains brought by two approaching storms during the next seven days, while people living downstream of dams are hoping for ‘thoughtful’ water management to minimise impacts from water discharge.

The Thai Meteorological Department is cautioning many parts of Thailand that they will experience a large amount of precipitation from Tropical Storm ‘Barijat’, which will affect the northern and northeastern regions today and tomorrow, and Typhoon ‘Mangkhut’, which will affect the windward areas of the central, eastern, and southwestern region from this Sunday until next Tuesday.

The two storms will not directly hit Thailand but will intensify the southwestern monsoon bringing heavier rains in the mentioned areas. People living in these locations are being warned of the heavy downpours and to stay alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The stronger monsoon will also stir the sea, causing rough conditions and waves up to three metres in both Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. It would be dangerous for small boats to go out to sea during this period, the Meteorological Department cautioned.

The Royal Irrigation Department says that these two storms are not a high concern for the department as the RID had already prepared for more precipitation during the rest of September by draining water at all major dams.

Despite this assurance, farmers whose paddy fields are in 12 basins in seven central Thai provinces have been told to speed up their rice harvest and finish it by Saturday as their fields will be turned into floodwater retention areas.

Agriculture Minister Krissada Boonraj said the governors of Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, and Pathum Thani have been told to coordinate with farmers. The 12 basins will have 1.2 million rai for retaining floodwaters to minimise the impact on economic zones downstream.

They are Bang Koom, Bang Koong, Phraya Banlue, South Rangsit, Bang Bal-Ban Paen, Pamok, Phak Hai, Chao Ched, Pho Phraya, Tha Wung and Klong Chai Nat-Pasak basins.

Krissada said the Bang Rakam basin, with 382,000 rai of fields straddling Phitsanulok and Sukhothai, has been cleared for receiving water from the Yom and Nan rivers. He said two upstream storms – Barijat and Mangkhut – made the preparations of retention fields urgent.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary

Tim Newton

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

PHOTO: The Nation

From the outset, I can't recommend this wonderful documentary more highly. It was inspiring, highly entertaining and a beautifully crafted, intimate insight into, as he describes himself, a normal Thai person doing something extraordinary.

Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai, a huge popular rockstar in Thailand, decided to raise money for struggling public hospitals in the Land of Smiles. He didn't do it the easy way. He set out to run from the southern town of Betong to the northern tip in Chiang Rai, a journey of 2,215 kilometres (hence the title). The schedule would require Toon and his entourage to run 50 kilometres a day, 20% more than a full marathon every single day (with a few scheduled and unscheduled lay days).

He covered the distance, on schedule, in 55 days. The physical effort for 'Toon' was immense, for the support team, it was a nightmare trying to control the crowds, collect the money and mange the enthusi...
Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-10.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-9.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending